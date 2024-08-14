Rani Mukerji says she's 'manifesting' musical with Hugh Jackman; wishes to see romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan

Rani Mukerji unveiled a commemorative stamp in honor of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, who is also her father-in-law, while celebrating Indian cinema at the Australian Parliament. The event, held on August 13, was a prelude to the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. During the event, Rani said she is manifesting a huge India-Australia cinematic collaboration - a musical featuring her with the Hollywood icon Hugh Jackman. She also expressed her wish to get a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji opened up on India and Australia cinematic collaboration. She hoped the co-production treaty between our countries would foster a similar bond in our films.

She said, "If you love our songs and dances, there are so many Australian creative talents who have left a lasting impact on us. We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann and his cinema and his musicals; you have Hugh Jackman & Nicole Kidman, who we adore in India; they have stolen our hearts with their performances and their brilliance in musicals. I am really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan and, of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical."

She further shared that Indian films can transport you to a magical place when the lights dim in the theatres and also can make you forget your realities, and a riot of emotions can embrace you to comfort you from within. Emphasizing Indian films, Rani said that they have always brought families and communities together, and now she sees it happening globally.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress further added that in India, our films have always been a celebration for all of us Indians around the world. Indians living overseas have always embraced their roots and cultures through our cinema.

"I am delighted to represent my country, which is so diverse, and in cinema, it is so reflective of each different culture. They literally nourish a billion souls," she said.

Rani also mentioned how Indian cinema is shaping global pop culture now and added that Indian cinema is right now at the forefront of shaping pop culture, our talent, our films, and our stories are truly making a mark globally.

