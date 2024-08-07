Bollywood Newswrap, August 7: Celebs react to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024, Ananya Panday's dating rumors surface

August 7 turned out to be an eventful day, filled with noteworthy news making waves online. Bollywood stars expressed their thoughts on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 finals, while Ananya Panday ignited dating rumors with ex-model Walker Blanco.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve put together a roundup of the top headlines to keep you in the loop.

1. Bollywood celebs react to Vinesh Phogat’s exclusion from Paris Olympics 2024

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to reach the Olympics finals. But earlier in the day on Wednesday, it was announced that she had been disqualified as she was found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the final day. The update left everyone shocked and heartbroken.

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and more sent her their words of encouragement on social media.

2. Ananya Panday sparks dating rumors with former model Walker Blanco

Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, videos of Ananya Pandya and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya showcasing their comfort in each other’s company were grabbing attention.

On the other hand, a recent report published in the Bombay Times has claimed that the actress is actually seeing former model Walker Blanco. The two met during Ambani's pre-wedding functions. It has also been revealed that the actress had actually taken him as her partner at the wedding.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana walks out of Sunny Deol’s Border 2

Fans were looking forward to seeing Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana share the screen in Border 2 backed by JP Dutta. Meanwhile, a Mid-Day report has revealed that after months of long talks with the makers, Khurrana has decided to let go of the war drama led by Sunny Deol. According to a source, the actor "felt unsure of his positioning" in the film, following which he took the decision to walk out of it.

4. John Abraham meets double Olympic 2024 medalist Manu Bhaker

John Abraham recently met Manu Bhaker, the first Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition post-independence. The actor dropped a beautiful picture of their meeting on his Instagram handle and wrote alongside, “Had the pleasure of meeting @bhakermanu and her lovely family. She has made India proud!!! Respect.”

5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica

Days after having extravagant wedding celebrations, the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have reportedly selected Costa Rica for their honeymoon.

According to the Tico Times, the General Directorate of Migration confirmed that the couple arrived there on Thursday, August 1. It has also been revealed that the couple is residing at Casa Las Olas, an opulent Four Seasons resort located in the picturesque Guanacaste region. The price per night for staying at this resort is a whopping $30,000 i.e. over Rs 25 lakh.

6. Makers start working on the script of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan 2

After getting a stellar response from the audiences, a recent report published in Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the makers have started working on the script for Shaitaan 2. Once the script is finalized, the filmmakers, along with Ajay Devgn, will decide on the timeline for the film's production. The first part of the film led by Devgn and R Madhavan was released in March earlier this year.

