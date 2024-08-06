Bollywood Newswrap, August 6: Old Money teaser ft. Salman Khan-AP Dhillon out, Ajay Devgn begins shoot for Son Of Sardaar 2

On August 6, 2024, B-Town was lively with a flurry of updates and announcements. Salman Khan kicked off the excitement by revealing the teaser for Old Money alongside AP Dhillon, while Ajay Devgn began filming Son Of Sardaar 2 in the UK. It was a day packed with action! If you missed any of the news, don’t worry—we’ve gathered the highlights for you. Keep scrolling to stay in the loop with all the latest happenings!

1. Teaser of Salman Khan and AP Dhillon’s musical video out

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the highly-awaited collaboration between Salman Khan and Punjabi singing sensation, AP Dhillon. Fans were delighted to see the Sikandar actor dropping a teaser of their upcoming song which is titled, Old Money. A short clip was enough to raise significant excitement amongst fans. It has also been revealed that the song will be out on August 9, 2024.

2. Ajay Devgn begins Son Of Sardar 2 shoot; Sanjay Dutt faces Visa rejection

Ajay Devgn announced the shoot commencement of his highly-awaited Son Of Sardaar 2 in the UK. While the actor was seen donning a turban, his co-star Mrunal Thakur was dressed in traditional attire and joyfully playing the dhol. Sharing the post, Ajay wrote, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

In addition to this, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt in the role of antagonist. However, his UK visa has been rejected, but it will not impact the film as producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to shoot Dutt’s portions in Mumbai.

3. Makers of Mirzapur tease Munna bhaiya’s comeback in the bonus episode

Makers of Mirzapur announced a bonus episode of the series with a video featuring Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya. In the video, Fazal teased that the upcoming episode will feature a "stud-type guy" whom he had killed. With promises of an entertaining episode, it's set to premiere this month (August). Following the video's release, fans flooded the comments, buzzing with theories about the return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna Bhaiya.

4. Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India co-star Joshua Burt signs Amit Rohidas’ suspension letter

During India’s men’s hockey quarterfinal match, controversy erupted on Saturday when Indian defender Amit Rohidas was red-carded after his stick inadvertently struck a rival player's face. Despite Hockey India's complaint over the decision, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) sustained the red card and suspended Amit for the crucial semi-final against Germany, sparking outrage amongst Indian fans and officials.

It has now been revealed that Amit's suspension letter was signed by Joshua Burt, the actor who also played the coach of the Australian women's hockey team in Chak De India.

5. Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle sets damaged due to rains

Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle was being shot in Mumbai. However, a major setback has happened in the shooting schedule due to torrential rains in Mumbai. The makers had constructed a gigantic set to kickstart their Marathon schedule from the first week of August, featuring all the 34 leading actors along with another song for the movie. However, director Ahmed Khan has now decided to begin the shoot after the set is reconstructed.

6. Subhash Ghai calls Shatrughan Sinha ‘overconfident’

In a recent conversation with Arbaaz Khan on his talk show, The Invincibles Series, Subhash Ghai talking about Shatrughan Sinha's style of working called him ‘overconfident’. He also revealed that his biggest problem would be to never reach on time.

