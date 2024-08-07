Are Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant honeymooning at a Costa Rica resort that charges Rs 25 lakh per night?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently celebrated their marriage with an extravagant ceremony, have now embarked on their honeymoon in Costa Rica. The couple is staying at an opulent resort, as revealed by recent reports. This luxurious retreat comes with a staggering price tag of $30,000 per night, which amounts to over Rs 25 lakh.

Yes, you read that correctly! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their spectacular six-day wedding festivities, have selected Costa Rica for their honeymoon. According to The Tico Times, the General Directorate of Migration confirmed that the couple arrived in Costa Rica on Thursday, August 1.

The newlyweds are reportedly residing at Casa Las Olas, an opulent Four Seasons resort located in the picturesque Guanacaste region. This exclusive retreat is renowned for its luxurious amenities and stunning environment, with a nightly rate of $30,000, which exceeds Rs 25 lakh.

Casa Las Olas is a lavish resort overlooking Prieta Bay, blending cosmopolitan sophistication with cozy comfort. The property features expansive open spaces, palm trees, and a tropical courtyard. Its master bedrooms boast views of the cliffs and Virador Beach. Additionally, the resort includes a cutting-edge media room and a large outdoor entertainment area, highlighted by a stunning 100-foot pool.

Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of the Ambani family, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant, in Mumbai. Their opulent wedding, following months of extravagant pre-celebrations, was widely acclaimed as the 'wedding of the year.'

The high-profile event was attended by numerous distinguished guests, including Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Justin Bieber, and the Kardashian sisters. The grand celebration was held at Jio World Drive, a convention center owned by the Ambani family.

