Border 2: Has Ayushmann Khurrana walked out of Sunny Deol-led war drama? Here’s what we know

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana were supposed to join hands for the highly-awaited war-drama film, Border 2. However, it has now been reported that the Dream Girl 2 actor has decided to let go of the war-drama film as he was ‘unsure of his positioning.’ The film is touted to be the biggest collaboration between Sunny Deol and JP Dutta after 27 years.

It was earlier this year in June Sunny Deol officially announced Border 2, the sequel to his 1997 film which will be directed by Anurag Singh. The film apparently was to also star Ayushmann Khurrana. However, according to a report published in Mid-Day, after months of long talks with the makers of Border 2, Khurrana has decided to let go of the war drama led by Sunny Deol.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny, a towering star in his own right."

Meanwhile, reports were also doing the rounds on the internet suggesting that Punjabi singing sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, has also joined the ensemble cast. However, the source stated that nothing has been confirmed yet, revealing that the Crew actor has been approached by the makers.

The source expressed his belief, stating that it would be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, considering their strong audience base in north India.

The legendary film Border completed 27 years of its release in June 2024 and Sunny Deol delighted fans with the official announcement film announcement of its sequel, Border 2.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an announcement video, in which he said, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai, " the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, regarding the film release, a source close to the development shared with us that producers Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are targeting a Republic Day 2026 release as the film celebrates the valor of the Indian Armed Forces and makers feel that there is no better date than January 26, 2026.

