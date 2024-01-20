Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 20: Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed after Sania Mirza takes Khula; Deepika Padukone to get solo movie in Rohit Shetty's cop universe

On the twentieth day of January, the Bollywood industry witnessed remarkable events that ignited a buzz in the town. Cricketer Shoaib Malik entered matrimony with Pakistani actress Sana Javed following his Khula from Sania Mirza. Simultaneously, Rohit Shetty disclosed his plan to create a standalone cop film featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead. The day was brimming with significant moments; now, let's explore the standout highlights that defined Bollywood on January 20, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 20, 2024

1. Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed

On Saturday, Shoaib Malik made an announcement revealing that he had entered marital bliss with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The news came amid speculation about his relationship with Sana and the rumors surrounding his separation from Sania Mirza. Sania's father, Imran Mirza in a chat with PTI revealed that the former tennis player took khula, exercising her right as a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

2. Rohit Shetty plans a standalone film with Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty

In a recent interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about Deepika Padukone's pivotal role in Singham Again. Not just a mere part, she's touted as one of the heroes in the film. The director plans to unravel her character in this installment, setting the stage for a standalone film dedicated entirely to Deepika's character.

3. Katrina Kaif expresses her desire to take on a negative role

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif expressed her keen interest in exploring a negative role on the big screen. However, she emphasized the importance of portraying such characters with a depth that unveils the reasons behind their negative inclinations. Alongside this, she also expressed her willingness to be part of a period film.

4. Aamir Khan gears up to start Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947

According to Pinkvilla sources, Aamir Khan is set to commence shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par on February 2. After finalizing his look for the film, the actor has engaged in numerous reading sessions with the ensemble cast. The film's production is gearing up for a marathon schedule, with Aamir dedicating 70 to 80 working days to the project.

With substantial pre-production efforts, Sitaare Zameen Par is anticipated to be one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries. Additionally, Aamir's production, Lahore: 1947, a partition drama starring Sunny Deol, is also scheduled to kick off in February. Set construction in Mumbai is underway to recreate the historical era surrounding the partition. Multiple expansive sets are being erected to authentically depict India during that significant period.

5. Nora Fatehi becomes the victim of Deepfake technology

A concerning revelation has surfaced on Instagram, exposing a brand's use of deepfake manipulation to feature Nora Fatehi in promotional videos, ostensibly for marketing their products. It's essential to note that the actress has no association with these videos, as they are artificially generated through deepfake technology.

Nora has taken to her Instagram stories to clarify the misinformation, underscoring the deceptive nature of the content and expressing her dismay over the unauthorized use of her identity in these manipulated videos.

