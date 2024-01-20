EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif says she would love to play a negative role: ‘I would also love to do a period film’

Katrina Kaif, who is receiving a lot of love for her performance in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, says as an actor she has always tried to be true to who she is in that moment. “The person that you are in your 20s is not going to be the same person you are in your 30s. With experiences you change, you grow, you evolve as a person, and so naturally your choices are going to slightly start reflecting that change, and that's going to be reflected in your work as well. Because at the end of the day, as an actor, a lot of it is about self expression. So I wouldn't even call it freedom, I would like to call it that confidence - the confidence to make choices that you feel are true for you,” says Katrina Kaif.

Will that also reflect in her future work choices? “I think the best way to describe that is to say that I will be true to myself in that moment. In whatever films I have done, and will continue to do, I'll be true to myself. But also the person you are continuously changes, right? Having said that, there are some things that are not necessarily connected to you, but are just your desires. Like for me, I would really love to play a negative character, but someone who we know the reason for being that. You know, not just negative without reason, someone we know, this is the reason they become that way,” shares Katrina Kaif.

The Merry Christmas actress elaborates, “So there are many things that I find exciting. I would love to do a period film. As an actor, I am excited to do that. But when you get drawn to a story, you have to judge each story as per that film when it comes at that moment. ‘Is this a story that I want to tell? Do I want to be a part of it?’,” Katrina Kaif concludes.

