Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 30: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite; Akshay Kumar hints Hera Pheri 3 with director Priyadarshan and more

From Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna reuniting for another project after Sikandar to Vicky Kaushal being in talks with Kabir Khan for his next, if you missed the big headlines of the day, here's a quick recap.

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from January 30, 2025:

1. Vicky Kaushal to collaborate with Katrina Kaif’s director friend Kabir Khan for the 1st time? Here’s everything you need to know

Vicky Kaushal has quickly become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. With a thrilling lineup of upcoming films such as Chhaava, Love & War, and Mahavatar, he’s keeping himself quite occupied. Additionally, recent reports indicate that the actor is currently in talks with renowned director Kabir Khan for his next big project.

2. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to unite for another project after Sikandar? Here’s what we know

Rashmika Mandanna has been enjoying her time working alongside Salman Khan on the sets of Sikandar. She previously shared how her co-star took great care of her when she wasn't feeling well, emphasizing their strong bond on set. This growing friendship seems to have led to more opportunities, as recent reports suggest that Rashmika has now been signed on for Salman Khan’s upcoming project with director Atlee.

3. Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy to be directed by Priyadarshan? Sky Force actor's banter with filmmaker suggests so

The Hera Pheri series, which debuted in 2000, has become a cultural landmark in India, with its memorable characters, dialogues, and evergreen humor still beloved by fans. The first two films featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, and now, the eagerly awaited Hera Pheri 3 is on the way. Recently, director Priyadarshan fueled excitement among fans with a fun social media exchange, teasing that he might be returning to direct the third installment.

4. Ibrahim Ali Khan has heartwarming gesture for dad Saif Ali Khan ahead of his debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Recently, Karan Johar shared a touching message for the young actor, reminiscing about his collaborations with Ibrahim's parents. In response, Ibrahim made a heartfelt gesture towards his father and confidently shared that he was ready to take over 2025 with his upcoming ventures.

5. Are Triptii Dimri and rumored beau Sam Merchant celebrating his birthday together in Maldives?

Rumors about Triptii Dimri being in a relationship with businessman Sam Merchant have been circulating for a while now. Recently, the actress seemed to confirm these speculations by sending a sweet birthday message to her rumored partner. Additionally, their recent photos and videos, taken at the same location in the Maldives, hint at them celebrating the occasion together.

