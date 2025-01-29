Bollywood Newswrap, January 29: Salman Khan's fans go wild as he shoots for Sikandar; Shah Rukh Khan’s fun banter steals the show and more

From Salman Khan shooting Sikandar, Shah Rukh Khan's fun banter with fans during an event, and Ajay Devgn addressing creative flaws in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again—if you missed the big headlines of the day, here's a quick recap.

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from January 29, 2025:

1. Salman Khan's fans go berserk as he shoots for Sikandar at busy Mumbai location

Salman Khan is currently working on his much-anticipated film Sikandar in Mumbai. Recently, a video surfaced showing the actor filming at a crowded railway station, which has quickly caught the attention of fans and stirred the internet.

2. Ajay Devgn FINALLY addresses creative flaws in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and makes GENUINE promise to fans

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, released last Diwali, generated considerable anticipation. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the 5th film in the cop universe received a mixed reaction. Recently, Ajay Devgn responded to fans' disappointment regarding the portrayal of his character, Bajirao Singham, promising that the team would incorporate the feedback into future projects.

3. Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police shares BIG update in stabbing case amid claims of fingerprint mismatch

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Mumbai Police revealed that they had collected "strong and conclusive evidence" against Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national arrested in connection with the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Earlier reports, however, had highlighted inconsistencies between the fingerprints of the accused and those found at the actor's home.

4. Karan Johar teases Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is preparing for his Bollywood debut. Ahead of his launch, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for the budding actor. He shared that he has known Ibrahim's family for 40 years and reminisced about collaborating with them on various films. Karan also expressed his excitement about the audience finally seeing Ibrahim on screen.

5. Shah Rukh Khan blushes as a fan screams ‘I want to touch you’; his epic response steals the show

Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he's the ultimate superstar when a fan publicly confessed his love and asked to touch him. With his signature wit, SRK responded, "Mujhe sharam aati hai," leaving the audience laughing uncontrollably. His charm and humor continue to captivate fans.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!