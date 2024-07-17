Bollywood Newswrap, July 17: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy car ride with daughter Raha; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose with Anant-Radhika

A lot has happened on July 17 in the entertainment industry. The top headliners include news like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt stepping out with daughter Raha to have a quality time together, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh extending best wishes to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, and many more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 17, 2024

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's car ride with daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor was papped driving his luxurious car in Mumbai with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. The actress sat on the passenger seat with their daughter on her lap. The munchkin was looking outside the window as she snuggled close to her mother.

2. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh congratulate newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Sharing the same heartwarming picture with the newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone extended their best wishes to the couple. Ranveer wrote, "Just pure love (red heart) Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness" and on the other hand, Deepika captioned it, "Wishing you both Love & Blessings in abundance as you embark on this most beautiful journey..."

3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's romantic Philippines honeymoon diaries

Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpses from her Philippines honeymoon period with Zaheer Iqbal. While Zaheer working out outside, Sonakshi chose an inside treadmill. She also captioned the story, “Indoor vs outdoor people @iamzahero.” Zaheer reshared the story on his Instagram handle and said, “Vitamin D3,” and added muscles and laughing emojis.

4. Natasa Stankovic spotted at Mumbai airport as she left with son Agastya

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic was spotted with her son, Agastya at the airport. Natasa was seen holding her packed suitcases as she left Mumbai in the wee hours. Before leaving, she smiled and waved at the paps.

5. Lakshya reacts to Kill getting compared to Animal and Mirzapur

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Lakshya who made his debut with Kill, reacted to netizens saying that the film is the father of Animal and Mirzapur. Reacting to it, the actor said that he hates comparisons because while growing up, he has dealt with a lot of comparisons and added that it is not a good feeling while expressing his love for both Animal and Mirzapur.

