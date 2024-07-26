Bollywood Newswrap, July 26: Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mom Menka Irani passes away; Deepika Padukone showers love on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba

From Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menka Irani, passing away to Deepika Padukone showering love on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba, July 26 was filled with a lot of news. Before a new day comes, let's revisit today's hot news from the Bollywood industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 26, 2024

1. Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passes away

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother, Menka Irani, sadly passed away at the age of 79. According to a report published in Indian Express, she had been ailing for quite some time. Several celebrities, such as Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others, visited Farah's house to pay their last respects.

2. Deepika Padukone showers love on Tauba Tauba

While talking about her self-care routine, Deepika Padukone expressed her love for Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba song from Bad Newz movie. She continued by stating, "I just HAD to use this track because I love it and anyway it’s coming out of peoples ears no?"

3. Salman Khan's rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur leans on him in unseen pic from her birthday celebration

Iulia Vantur celebrated her 44th birthday with Salman Khan, his family, and more. In a viral photo, we can see the singer leaning on the Tiger 3 actor while she places her hand on his shoulder. She also can be seen posing with Mika Singh while Khan indulges in banter with Himesh Reshammiya, and the two are seen breaking into hysterical laughter.

Advertisement

4. Taapsee Pannu says she will cheer for hubby, badminton coach Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics 2024

Taapsee Pannu told the Hindustan Times that she will cheer for her badminton coach-husband Mathias Boe at the Paris Olympics 2024. The actress said, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them."

5. Janhvi Kapoor reacts on being asked if Shikhar Pahariya listened to Ulajh's Shaukan

During the promotion of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to share her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's reaction to Ulajh song Shaukan. Hearing the question, the actress could not stop blushing and smiling. Meanwhile, director Sudhanshu Saria revealed that Shikhar was the first person to listen to the song.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna groove to Ritunga traditional dance during Tanzania vacay; latter asks who did better