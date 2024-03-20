Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 20: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda make first appearance post-wedding; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with Malti

Today marks the twentieth day of March 2024, and like other days, it was also filled with exciting Bollywood news. From Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat making their first appearance post-wedding to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visiting Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, many more top news took place.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 20, 2024

1. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat make first appearance post-wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had a fairytale wedding at the ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, in Delhi on March 15. Days after their big day, the newlyweds were spotted reaching Mumbai airport today, March 20, hand-in-hand, making their first appearance after their wedding on March 20. The wedding glow on their faces is unmissable. The actress flaunted her sindoor and chooda and looked pretty in a pink outfit, while Pulkit donned a blue kurta. They can be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand.

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their daughter, Malti Marie, to seek blessings. ANI has shared glimpses from their visit to the Ram Mandir, situated at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka wore a vibrant yellow saree and was seen cradling Malti in her arms. Her daughter looked charming in a peach ethnic ensemble. On the other hand, Nick donned a white printed kurta and stood alongside them as they offered their prayers amidst the crowd. Moreover, a video captured the arrival of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti at the airport in Ayodhya as they navigated through the crowd towards their awaiting car. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, was also spotted accompanying them.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's spiritual Tirumala trip with Shikhar Pahariya and Orry

Orry shared an inside video featuring him, Janhvi Kapoor, and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya from their visit to the Tirumala Temple on March 6 on the occasion of the actress' 27th birthday. In the inside video, Shikhar can be seen climbing the stairs of the temple. In another glimpse, Janhvi can be seen eating a meal with ghee and saying, "I love ghee." On the other hand, the trio's fun banter inside the plane is unmissable. Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "The adventures of Tirumala."

4. Rani Mukerji flaunts customized Adira neckpiece as she celebrates her birthday in advance with paps

Rani Mukerji, who will turn 46 tomorrow, March 21, celebrated her birthday with paparazzi in advance today. Pictures of the actress celebrating her birthday with them surfaced on social media. For the special day, she wore a long white dress and let her hair open. The most attractive thing about her outfit was that she accessorized with a customized neckpiece with her daughter Adira's name. She also wore colorful goggles and cut cakes with them.

5. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda drop pictures from their mehendi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and treated fans with some amazing pictures from their mehndi ceremony. In the pictures, Pulkit can't stop gushing over Kriti as she gets her mehendi done. The duo can be seen dancing their hearts out in shared pictures. Kriti took to Instagram stories, re-shared the photos, and wrote, "Ishq Ka Rang." The couple looks absolutely amazing, and they captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

