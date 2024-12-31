Bollywood's most famous couples we'd love to see go official in 2025; Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina and more

Bollywood has always been a haven for speculation when it comes to the love lives of its stars. Over the years, we've witnessed some of the most talked-about rumored relationships, from the most glamorous to the most surprising. And while some couples keep their romance private, there are others whose public appearances, shared moments, and playful interactions leave fans waiting to make their relationships official. As we approach 2025, here are some Bollywood pairs we would love to see go public with their relationships.

Bollywood couples we'd love to see go official in 2025

1. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya made their debut together in The Archies in 2023. While both have been spotted together on multiple occasions, their sweet interactions have sparked romance rumors.

From Suhana’s birthday wish for him to Agastya Nanda stepping in to protect her at a film screening, their chemistry is undeniable. Although both haven't confirmed anything, fans are hopeful that 2025 will bring official news of their relationship.

2. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang have been spotted together frequently, sparking rumors of a romance. The duo has kept things under wraps, but the Archies actress was seen wearing a bracelet with Vedang Raina’s name during a vacation, and the two were also seen at a wedding together. Despite the lack of public confirmation, their closeness is evident, and fans are eagerly waiting for them to go official in 2025.

3. Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco

After her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday seems to have found love again with Walker Blanco, a former model now working at Anant Ambani’s animal shelter. The two have been spotted together at several events, and Walker even shared a heartfelt post on Ananya’s birthday, calling her ‘special’. With their growing connection, we’re excited to see if they make things official in 2025.

4. Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been linked for a while now, with their vacation photos and appearances at events fueling speculation. From their Greece trip to celebrating Diwali together, their relationship seems to be blossoming. Fans are eager to see them confirm their romance, and we hope 2025 will be the year they make it official.

5. Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were seen together during a trip to Kedarnath. They were also spotted vacationing in Rajasthan, and their chemistry is undeniable. While neither has confirmed the relationship, we’re excited to see if they go public with it in 2025.

6. Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari Wagh and Sunny have been rumored to be dating for a while, with their constant social media interactions and public appearances fueling the speculation. Their close bond is evident, and after Sunny Kaushal’s sweet birthday wishes for Sharvari, fans are hoping that 2025 will bring official news of their relationship.

In Bollywood, the line between friendship and romance is often blurry, and fans are always on the lookout for clues that reveal a deeper connection. As these celebrity couples continue to share their moments with the world, we can't help but hope that they’ll make their relationships official in 2025.

