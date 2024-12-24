Ananya Panday’s throwback look in green fusion outfit is the ultimate inspiration for your BFF’s mehendi night

The wedding season is upon us, and finding the perfect attire for your best friend's mehendi ceremony is the most exciting task. If you're looking to achieve a classy look with a hint of extravagance, take inspiration from Ananya Panday's stunning throwback ethnic look in a green draped lehenga. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya looked exquisite in a three-piece draped satin silk skirt that was pistachio green in color. The waist was ornamented with beautiful pearl and aari work, adding to its grandeur. She paired the skirt with a beige bralette, and the combination lent the overall attire an aura of elegance.

Ananya completed the outfit with a lightweight cape made from georgette. The cape featured the same lavish pearl and aari work as the skirt, with a hem adorned with pearl hangings, lending more movement and texture to the ensemble.

The Call Me Bae actress outfit was absolutely outstanding, and she accessorized her outfit it in a simple yet effective way. She avoided heavy adornments and opted for traditional earrings that perfectly highlighted the design of her attire. Her makeup was fresh and radiant, featuring a dewy complexion, sparkling eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude lips. To complement the dreamy, lightweight style of her outfit, her hair was styled in gentle waves.

An outfit like Ananya Panday's pistachio green draped skirt with a beige bralette and embroidered cape is perfect for festive occasions such as mehendi ceremonies, sangeet nights, or cocktail parties. It’s an ideal choice for a bridesmaid or a close friend of the bride, thanks to its intricate details and modern elements.

This attire is also perfect for daytime engagements or even destination weddings. The pastel colors and intricate embellishments make it appropriate for glitzy yet light celebrations. Pair it with a few accessories to keep the look minimal yet chic!

Ananya Panday's green outfit serves as a great example of how ethnic clothes can be styled in line with current trends. This wedding season, channel her effortless elegance and shine alongside your BFF at her mehendi celebrations.