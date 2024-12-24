Year Ender 2024: 10 top controversies of Bollywood; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Kishore Kumar remark, Singham Again-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 copyright clash and more

2024 has been a year of drama, both on and off-screen in Bollywood. From controversial remarks to legal battles, the industry has seen its fair share of headlines. Here are the top 10 controversies of Bollywood that grabbed attention, sparking debates and social media storms.

1. Ranbir Kapoor criticized after revealing Alia Bhatt didn’t know who Kishore Kumar was

Ranbir Kapoor sparked controversy after revealing that his wife, Alia Bhatt, didn’t know who Kishore Kumar was when they met. During a conversation at the 50th International Film Festival, he casually mentioned, “She asked me who Kishore Kumar is,” defending it as “the circle of life.” Social media quickly criticized him, accusing him of undermining Alia’s knowledge and portraying her negatively in public.

2. Rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation

Bollywood's power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have been in the spotlight recently due to rumors of their separation. Speculation also arose about Abhishek’s alleged relationship with Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, both Abhishek and Aishwarya have repeatedly denied these rumors, often seen wearing their wedding rings and recently appeared together at their daughter’s annual day function, putting the gossip to rest.

3. AR Rahman and Mohini Dey face link-up rumors after divorce announcements

AR Rahman’s announcement of his separation from wife Saira Banu coincided with his bassist Mohini Dey’s announcement of her split from husband Mark Hartsuch, sparking rumors on social media. Speculation swirled, with many suggesting a relationship between Rahman and Mohini. However, Mohini firmly denied these rumors, clarifying that Rahman is like a father figure to her and emphasizing their professional bond. She also shared a detailed post condemning the ‘misinformation and baseless assumptions’ surrounding them.

4. Salman Khan’s receives multiple death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been facing serious threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, gunshots were fired outside his Bandra home, raising major security concerns. On November 8, the Mumbai Police revealed that a new threat message had been received by the Traffic Control Room, originating from the Bishnoi gang. This feud traces back to 1998, when Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community, sparking animosity that continues to this day.

5. Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas sparks backlash

Arshad Warsi recently stirred controversy with his remarks on Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD. During a podcast with Samdish Bhatia, when asked about the last bad film he watched, Arshad criticized Prabhas' portrayal, comparing it to a ‘joker’ and expressing his disappointment. His comments sparked backlash from the Telugu film industry, with celebrities like Nani, Sudheer Babu, and director Ajay Bhupathi criticizing his choice of words. Arshad later clarified that his criticism was directed at the character, not the actor himself.

6. Raveena Tandon attacked by mob in Mumbai during road incident

In June, Raveena Tandon and her driver were attacked by a mob in Mumbai following accusations of rash driving. A viral video captured the scene, showing locals alleging that Raveena's driver had assaulted three women. When Raveena stepped out of the vehicle to address the crowd, she was reportedly pushed and struck. The man leading the accusations claimed Raveena was drunk and had assaulted the woman after getting out of the car. The incident occurred on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai, sparking widespread attention.

7. Stree 2 faces credit war between leads post box office success

After Stree 2's success, a credit war unfolded between leads Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Publicists clashed on social media, each claiming credit for their client’s contribution. While Shraddha was promoted as the face of the film, many felt Rajkummar played a more significant role, leading to debates about who truly drove the film's success.

8. Sharmin Segal faces backlash for performance in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi received generally positive reviews, but Sharmin Segal, who played Alamzeb, faced harsh criticism for her acting. Viewers slammed her for lack of expression and a monotonous performance. The backlash sparked nepotism accusations, with trolls claiming her role was secured due to her family connection. Sharmin even disabled comments on social media to escape the online hate.

9. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 copyright clash amid box office tensions

Rohit Shetty’s team faced a copyright clash with T-Series when the original Singham theme in the Singham Again title track was removed after a copyright strike from T-Series, the studio behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The issue arose amid the films’ box office rivalry. The track was later re-uploaded with an edited version, minus the iconic theme.

10. Divya Khosla criticizes Alia Bhatt's Jigra and claims of box office manipulation

Divya Khosla sparked a controversy by criticizing Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, accusing the film of inflating box office numbers through fake ticket bookings. She also claimed Jigra was a copy of her own film Savi, which was in production first. Her post led to a public clash with co-producer Karan Johar, who responded with a cryptic message, which Khosla quickly retorted to, emphasizing the ‘truth’.

As 2024 wraps up, these controversies continue to shape Bollywood's narrative, reminding us that the entertainment world is never short of intrigue. With each passing year, the lines between personal lives, professional feuds, and legal battles blur, keeping fans on the edge.

