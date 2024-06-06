Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral song Bado Badi taken down from YouTube; here's what went wrong

Pakistani Self-proclaimed singer, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song Bado Badi has become a rage on social media in the past couple of months. The weird singing style of Khan and the music video caught the attention of netizens and soon it led to a meme fest.

However, the latest update is that the song has been removed from his YouTube channel following a copyright infringement strike.

What went wrong with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral Bado Badi song video on YouTube?

Bado Badi sung by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and also featuring him alongside model Wajdan Rao became a hot meme topic on social media soon after its release. Several reels and memes were created by content creators on social media while using this song. Many Indian and Pakistani celebs also created reels on the song.

As people loved to make fun of Chahat's singing style, some of his other songs also went viral. However, following a copyright infringement strike on YouTube, the song has been taken down. A Deccan Herald report suggests that the copyright strike happened because the song's composition was similar to Noor Jehan's 1973 song from the film Banarsi Thug and it had crossed 128 million views on YouTube in one month.

More about Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan rose to fame during the lockdown but in the past two months, his popularity peaked on social media with thousands of viral reels and memes being made on his songs. He has also been invited to several interviews and podcasts in Pakistan recently following his newfound fame.

Interestingly, Chahat started his career as a cricketer before getting into singing. As a teenager, he was known as Kashif Rana and played for Lahore in first-class cricket. He participated in the 1983-84 Quaid-E-Azam trophy in which he scored 16 runs. Later, he moved to the UK for better opportunities and played club cricket for 12 years.

Last year in an interview with Murtaza Ali Shah, he revealed that ex-Pakistani Test cricketer Aaqib Javed used to play under his captaincy. Khan also said that it was he who discovered Javed from a government school in Sheikhupura and taught him to bowl on line and length.

