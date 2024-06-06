The stardom and success in the entertainment realm aren't everyone's cup of tea! Once one achieves fame, there are still chances of downfall. The heated debate about being labeled as a 'TV actor' versus just an 'actor' has been in existence for many decades. Yet real talents are always recognized solely for their work and the sheer brilliance of their craft.

Over the years, several renowned personalities have worked in films but gained success only after a certain breakthrough project on Television. There are many if they are to be named. However, here we are talking about that one actress who currently reigns supreme on Television. She is admired for her amazing acting prowess and is loved by a massive audience.

While her stardom may look new, her roots in the entertainment industry have been since childhood. Many may not know this gifted star shared screen space alongside stalwarts of Bollywood from a tender age. Before success kissed her feet on Television, she was seen in a few films along with many superstars.

A standout moment in her early career was when she acted opposite none other than iconic and Bollywood hero no.1 Govinda. Yes, two talented gems were seen together in Do Ankhen Barah Hath, released in 1997. Not only that, but they even have a hit song together, Jo Bhi Dekhe Aapko, which was sung by the veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Additionally, this talented and respected actress is also the daughter of the late popular filmmaker. Are you able to guess? Well, we are speaking about Rupali Ganguly, daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly.

Yes, before shining on Television screens, Rupali Ganguly shared screen space with a lot of Bollywood actors, and superstar Govinda was one of them.

Watch a glimpse of Rupali Ganguly and Govinda's song here-

Apart from this, Rupali Ganguly also starred in numerous films like Angaara, which featured Mithun Chakraborty and was directed by Rupali's late father, Anil Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly's journey in Television:

It was in the early 2000s when Rupali Ganguly started her Television career, and there was no looking back then. From Sukanya, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi to Zindagi...Teri Meri Kahani, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, she soon began to gain recognition and bigger opportunities. After this, the actress impressed the viewers and critics by playing the role of Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Apart from this, Rupali also acted in shows such as Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more. Currently, the actress is ruling hearts with her performance in the top-rated show Anupamaa.

Rupali's portrayal of her character Anupamaa gained her massive success, fame, and fan following and has made her a household name.

From her humble beginnings to outstanding rise, Rupali Ganguly's journey in the showbiz world is truly admirable.

