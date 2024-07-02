Did Virat Kohli video call Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Akaay to show Hurricane Beryl after Team India gets stuck in Barbados post T20 World Cup win? WATCH

Team India made the country teary-eyed by bringing home the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 trophy after more than a decade. However, even after days of the big win, the cricketers and their families are stuck in Barbados as the island country gets hit by Hurricane Beryl.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan shared a weather update on her social media. Now, a viral video shows Virat Kohli showing his wife Anushka Sharma the situation outside his hotel on video call.

Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma to give her weather update on Barbados

The entire country prayed together when the Men in Blue took over the field in Barbados to lock horns with South Africa at the final T20 World Cup 2024 match. After an exemplary show of their talents, the players were able to clinch the trophy. But the prized possession hasn’t yet reached the country and Team India is currently stranded in the island country due to Hurricane Beryl.

A while ago, a video went viral online in which Virat Kohli can be seen giving his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and kids Vamika and Akaay, the weather update from his window. In the video, the cricketer looked dapper donning a pair of loose-fitted denim with a casual t-shirt, chappals, and a cap. He showed them the tumultuous waves and the swaying trees due to the harsh weather.

Take a look:

After their big victory on Saturday, the team, along with the top officials were supposed to leave the country via a charter flight on Monday. But since the Category 4 hurricane hit the Caribbean islands and the international airport was shut until further notice, their plans were delayed and the team is now stuck in a five-star hotel.

Reports suggest that after staying put for one more night, the team could land in India on Wednesday evening.

Virat Kohli pen’s cute note for wife Anushka after T20 WC win

After the team broke the year-long dry spell and won the T20 World Cup, Anushka Sharma heaped praise on the team and showered love on her husband Virat.

Soon after, Kohli took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards his wife. In the post, he expressed that none of this would have been possible without his ‘love. Check out his post below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda 'Xpress which is the biopic of Jhulan Goswami.

