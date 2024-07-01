Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s love-filled post dedicating T20 World Cup win to her will leave you with tears of joy; PIC

Anushka Sharma took to the comments section of Virat Kohli's post after Indian team's T20 World Cup win and showered love.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jul 01, 2024  |  11:25 AM IST |  656
Picture credit: Pinkvilla
Anushka showers love on Virat’s post dedicating T20 World Cup to his wife; see PIC

Every Indian is still not over Indian Cricket team’s T20 World Cup win on Saturday. Internet is filled with appreciation posts for our champions but amidst all this, Virat Kohli’s post for his wife Anushka Sharma and appreciating her constant support has been winning and melting our hearts. Well, his comment section was filled with many fans and several BTown celebrities pouring love but now his wife’s reaction has our hearts.  

Anushka showers love on Virat’s post dedicating T20 World Cup to his wife; see PIC

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles