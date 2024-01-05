Dunki's Anil Grover pens gratitude note for ‘legends’ Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and team

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki was released in the theaters last month and received positive response from the cine-goers. The film boasted of an ensemble cast consisting of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Paanu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani amongst others. In addition to this, the film also introduced Sunil Grover’s brother Anil Grover to Bollywood. Recently, the actor took to this Instagram and dropped a heart-warming gratitude note for the entire team of Dunki.

Anil Grover's pens sweet note for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and others

Today, on January 5, Anil Grover took to his Instagram handle and crafted a post comprising endearing pictures with his Dunki team. The post begins with him sharing a warm hug with Shah Rukh Khan and striking a sweet smile for the camera. The following picture features him proudly posing with King Khan and the maestro filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani.

The post concludes with a sweet picture of the entire Dunki team from the shoot featuring SRK, Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochchar and others. The picture would remind you of the iconic, hilarious scene from the film.

While sharing the post, the actor penned a long heart-warming note for the entire team of the film. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity he wrote, “Gazing at these pictures, I wonder how many shooting stars I must have counted that I actually got to work with the real ones!”

He continues writing, “Words can’t describe the gratitude I am feeling right now. To my guiding force, @iamsrk Sir and my institute, @hirani.rajkumar Sir, a big thanks to the legends for this opportunity. Privileged to have been amongst such beautiful souls, great performers — @taapsee for her unwavering support, @vickykaushal09 bhaji for sharing nuggets of wisdom, @boman_irani Sir for his warmth and kindness, and @vikramkochhar for always being there.”

Furthermore, he thanked the team involved behind the camera as he wrote, “The light of their brilliance shone upon me and helped me immensely to improve my craft.Thank you to #Abhijat Sir and @kanika.d ma’am for creating the world that captured the emotions, situations, and took us all on an epic journey that’s now continuing to receive all the love it deserves. And @castingchhabra Sir, thank you for discovering the Balli in me.”

concluded the note by thanking the audience as Anil expressed, “Thanks to the audience for showering their love. Go watch it if you haven’t yet in the theatres near you. #dunki Grateful (accompanied by folded hand and a red heart emoji)”.

Fans reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users dropped heart-touching comments for the actor. A user wrote, “You were stunningly vulnerable and pure in this amazing film. Congratulations” and another fan commented, “Your performance was amazing”

Anil Grover on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki

Anil Grover who was seen essaying the role of Balli Kakkad in Dunki while speaking to News18 had talked about his experience of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling a scene where he had to fall, he shared that he wasn't able to do it without getting hurt. Thus, SRK called his team and arranged beanbags. He also shared how the superstar insisted he should wear kneepads so he could land on the ground safely. I thought to myself, 'Itne bade aadmi ko, kya, zaroorat hai yeh sab karne ki, apna kaam chhod ke?' (He is such a big guy; why is he doing all this?)."

Further praising Vicky Kaushal he had called him a ‘true Punjabi and a brilliant person’ and stated that, ‘There's just so much to learn from him, his craft, and his journey.’

