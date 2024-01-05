Dunki Box Office Collection 2 Weeks: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film approaches Rs 200 crore India nett
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others is all set to break into the Rs 400 crore gross worldwide club over its third weekend in theatres.
Dunki is all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club over its third weekend in India
Dunki's global cume after 15 days is a shy under Rs 400 crores
Dunki plays at a theatre near you worldiwide since the 21st of December, 2023
Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and many others, closed its week 2 with collections of Rs 2.75 crores nett on day 15. The cumulative collections of Dunki stand at Rs 192.50 crores nett in India and it should positively enter the Rs 200 crore club by the end of the third weekend. This would make Shah Rukh Khan the only actor to nett over Rs 200 crores, thrice in the same year.
Dunki Approaches Rs 200 Crore Nett At The India Box Office After 2 Weeks
The collections of Dunki in India are reasonably good considering the costs but given that it had major movie brands like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, expectations were a lot higher and the movie has not matched those standards. Yes, the film locked horns with Salaar which led to the division of screens but still the numbers could have been better by atleast around 20 percent if not more. There is a high inclination of the audience towards high-octane action content or content that is high on testosterone post-pandemic and the absence of the same in Dunki can also be attributed for it not matching the collections of other biggies released in 2023, including Khan's own Pathaan and Jawan.
Dunki Will Look To Have A Long Theatrical Run Till The Release Of Fighter On 25th January, 2024
Dunki has a few more weeks to rake in the numbers after which Fighter will take over the box office reigns. The Shah Rukh Khan-Hirani film can slowly crawl its way to a lifetime number of around Rs 215 crores nett in India and Rs 440-450 crores gross worldwide. Dunki will be banking big on the non-theatrical response that it gets and it is the audience that it gets after its release that will determine whether it has been able to achieve what it set out to achieve or not.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Dunki Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 28 crores
|2
|Rs 20 crores
|3
|Rs 24.50 crores
|4
|Rs 29 crores
|5
|Rs 22 crores
|6
|Rs 9.50 crores
|7
|Rs 8.50 crores
|8
|Rs 7.50 crores
|9
|Rs 6.50 crores
|10
|Rs 8.50 crores
|11
|Rs 10.75 crores
|12
|Rs 8.25 crores
|13
|Rs 3.75 crores
|14
|Rs 3 crores
|15
|Rs 2.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 192.50 crores nett in 15 days
Watch Dunki's Trailer
About Dunki
Four friends from a village in Punjab share a common dream: to go to England. Their problem is that they have neither the visa nor the ticket. A soldier, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), promises to take them to the land of their dreams.
When And Where To Watch Dunki
Dunki can be watched at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be purchased at the box office or through online ticketing applications and websites.
