Farah Khan drops UNSEEN family pics to wish ‘father of the year’ Shirish Kunder on his birthday; thanks him for ‘letting her post’

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday shared a series of pictures with her husband Shirish Kunder and their kids. Sharing the photos, Farah wished Shirish on his birthday. Celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Chunky Panday, Sania Mirza and other also wished Shirish.

Farah Khan drops birthday wish for hubby and father of the year Shirish Kunder

Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan shared a heartfelt note and some unseen family pictures for her husband Shirish Kunder's birthday. In the first picture, Shirish can be seen enjoying rooftop BBQ time with his children. In the second picture, Shirish turns muse for Farah as he poses. The last two pictures showcase the Khan-Kunder family with their kids, and they are truly adorable.

Farah captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the #fatheroftheyear @shirishkunder thank you for letting me post these..n the added years are only being kinder to you than the rest of us♥️ pic credit: @avigowariker."

Have a look at the post here:

About Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder fell in love during the making of Main Hoon Na and tied the knot in 2004. Farah had revealed during an appearance on India's Best Dancer that they used to hate each other as she used to pick on his editing while he used to find faults in shots captured by her.

“During the shoot, Shah Rukh Khan (who was also the film’s producer) had specifically asked me not to date or get into a relationship and to only focus on the movie. After finishing the shoot and the edits, I was so impressed by Shirish’s work, that I decided to give it a try since I was ready to mingle,” she said.

They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar in 2008. She often shares pictures and videos featuring her kids on social media.

Farah Khan on the work front

For those unfamiliar, Farah Khan debuted as a director 20 years ago with the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Main Hoon Na. Before that, she worked as a choreographer. On the work front, Farah, who last directed Happy New Year with a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and more, hasn't announced her next big project since its Diwali 2014 release. Making a cameo in the 2023 film Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, she keeps fans eagerly awaiting her directorial return.

In her role as a choreographer, she added her magic touch to the chartbuster Chaleya from 2023 Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Recently, she choreographed stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah in the song Naina for the movie Crew.

