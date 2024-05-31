Janhvi Kapoor defends rise in actor’s high entourage cost; ‘Sab log yaha sirf paiso ke liye kaam nahi kar rahe’

Janhvi Kapoor is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has found a unique place in the hearts of the audiences with her presence in several acclaimed projects. In a recent interview, the actress was queried about the rising overhead costs, given she herself is the daughter of a film producer (Boney Kapoor). Read on to know what she shared.

Janhvi Kapoor on the rising entourage cost of actors in Bollywood

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Janhvi Kapoor defended the high-cost trend prevalent among the current lot of Bollywood actors. She admitted to being considerate about the costs and advocated the protection of the rights of her team. The actress rather suggested to have an ‘open dialogue’ with the makers.

She expressed, "But I'm of the belief that everyone on a film set is an artiste. I know I'm very protective of my team, and I'd like to protect their rights. Being a producer's daughter, however, I also know the kind of burden and pressure all these monetary things can put on a producer. It's important to have an open dialogue with your makers." Having said that, the actress also remarked that not everyone who is a part of an actor's team works for money.

“That if this is not the film where you can have all of this then you can make that adjustment and if this is the film where your team can get what you want then you give them that. I’m sure if you are working with people who care about the craft as much as you do… Sab log yaha sirf paiso ke liye kaam nahi kar rahe, kaam ke liye bhi kaam kar rahe hai (not everyone is working for money, some work for the purpose of getting work)”. So I think it is easy to come to an understanding about these things," she further added.

Farah Khan on positive changes in Bollywood

Notably, earlier this month during a conversation with Twin Encounter’s one of the episodes, Farah Khan addressed the changes in Bollywood. She was also asked to mention a change she would like to bring in the industry. In response to this, the filmmaker started with the positives and remarked that the industry has become far more organized now, which is a good change. She mentioned people arrive on time and there is a studio system in place.

Farah Khan on bad change in the industry

Talking about the bad changes, she drew a comparison with the gone years when the industry would work on relationships. She recalled if she needed something earlier, she would directly call the actor. However, she will now have to call the sub-manager of the manager, and then he will meet followed by a meeting with their agency.

“So it has become very clinical. Interpersonal relations thode kharab ho gaye (The interpersonal relations have been ruined because of this), she said.

In addition to this, she went on to mention a change she would like to bring about in the industry. she expressed her belief, stating, “I think bahot zyada entourage cost ho gaya hai. Ek actress 9 jan saath mein leke aate hain. Ek actor 8 jan leke aata hai. That is a waste of resources. Woh film mein dikhta nahi hai. Woh cost. Toh I think that needs to be controlled a bit. Producers pe bahut bhari padta hain (An actress brings 9 people, an actor gets 8 people. That does not show on the film. It weighs down on the producers).”

