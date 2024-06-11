Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Not Shah Rukh Khan but Farah Khan was 'highest paid person' on set; FIND OUT how much money they got

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have been great friends for a very long time. The two have collaborated on several professional ventures. Their friendship actually dates back to their first association in the film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. In a recent interview, Farah Khan spoke about the beginning of this friendship and also revealed how she was paid more than SRK on the film.

Farah Khan recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sets

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, the Om Shanti Om director recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and shared how they instantly got along. She went on to reveal interesting anecdotes about working with King Khan on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Farah Khan recalled, they started the film shoot in 1991 in Goa and, she was new. She only read an interview of Shah Rukh Khan, in which he sounded very ‘brash and arrogant’.

She recalled being ‘scared’ of him. Reminiscing the old days, she painted a beautiful picture of her first meeting. She shared, “I remember the shoot was on a road, and he was wearing that Sunil’s jacket (SRK’s character in the film) and a cap and practicing trumpet leaning on the wall and Kundan Shah introduced us. Sometimes, you instantly hit it off with somebody. You feel like you’re friends from school. That’s what it was like with Shah Rukh. We had the same interests, we’d read the same books, we had the same sense of humor.”

Advertisement

Farah went on to speak highly of the Baadshah of Bollywood as she shared how he helped her during the ‘gareeb shoot’. “The budget was very low. Shah Rukh was paid Rs 25,000 for that movie. I was the highest paid person on that movie, let me tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 per song, and there were six songs. Just because of that, I was paid Rs 30,000. We couldn’t even afford an assistant.”

She shared for the full song Aana Mere Pyar Ko regular people from Goa were cast who had no idea about the lip-sync or how to take cues or hit marks. Rather, SRK would pinch them as a cue for them to stand up on the beat. Hailing him as her ‘assistant’, Farah said, “he was really wonderful.”

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated on films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Shah Rukh Khan comedy movies that are too good to miss