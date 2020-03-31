Genda Phool: Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's track lands in trouble for copyright issues

Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Payal Dev's new track Genda Phool faces an allegation of plagiarism for not giving credit to the original Bengali folk song's writer.

Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez along with Payal Dev released a new sizzling track Genda Phool has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds. The song which was released a few days has got many audiences groove to its peppy tunes and crazy lyrics. While the song has already got a lot of views it has also been alleged about plagiarism. The song, which features Jacqueline as a Bengali woman, has a line "Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul.....lal genda phool", will remind you of the original folk song Borloker Bitilo.

But taking the line was not a problem as nowadays many songs have been recreated or remade but not giving credit to the original writer of the Bengali folk song is what has brought about an allegation of plagiarism. The Bengali folk song which was originally written by Ratan Kahar was not credited in the music video which has violated the Indian Copyright Amendment Act 2012. Arghya Bose, a Doctoral researcher in France wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "In the capacity of a common but responsible citizen of your state, Madam Chief Minister, I feel obliged and responsible to bring to your notice an exploitation of the poor artists of the state of West Bengal at this level by apparently world renowned artists. It is, indeed, the moral responsibility of the entire population of the state, and more so, the government of the state to protect the interests of the artistic communities of our country."

(Also Read: Badshah reveals he is happy to collaborate with Payal Dev for his latest track 'Ghenda Phool')

She added, "Your government has always shown sensitivity, empathy and appreciativeness to the rich intellectual and cultural diversity of Bengal, which has been one of the many foundations of the popularity of your government. I write this mail to you hoping that you will be able to act in favour of Mr. Kahar in this regard, and obtain for him the intellectual and material remuneration that is due to him."

Check out the track Genda Phool here:



Credits :India Blooms

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More