Did you know Salman Khan almost came on board for Chandrachur Singh’s role in Kya Kehna? Here’s what happened next

Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Chandrachur Singh starrer Kya Kehna was released in 2000. The film enjoys a massive fan base even years after its release. Producer Ramesh Taurani recently revealed how Chandrachur Singh was initially dropped from the film and Salman Khan came on board. However, Khan eventually decided to let go of the film after Chandrachur refused to leave the project.

During a recent conversation with Radio Nasha Official, Ramesh Taurani revealed that they initially cast Mukul Dev and Chandrachur Singh. However, Dev didn’t show up on the first day of the shoot for some reason. Thus, Saif Ali Khan was cast at the last minute. While the film was made in 1997, the time when Gulshan Kumar was assassinated, Taurani came out of jail in 1998.

At the time, Taurani recalled that six films were in production: Albela, Kuwara, Kachche Dhaage, Kuwara (listed twice), Soldier, and Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. The veteran producer admitted that out of all the films, they were finding it difficult to distribute Kya Kehna because of the small star cast. Following this, he narrated his ordeal to Chandrachur Singh and requested him to drop out of the film so they could sell it.

Chandrachur agreed, and subsequently, Taurani spoke to Salman Khan, who also gave his nod to be a part of the movie. "He said, ‘I don’t even want to listen to the plot. I will do it just because you have asked me to. But you have to get a letter of consent from Chandrachur. I don’t want to take something that belongs to someone else, something that’s cursed,’” he said.

Taurani shared that soon after their conversation, the news got leaked to the press, and Chandrachur Singh decided that he did not want to back out of the project, as he believed it would be foolish to step away from a Tips production. Salman then asked Taurani to finish the project with Chandrachur.

