Oscars 2025: Guneet Monga says fundraising was more than shortlisted film Anuja's budget; ‘I am making calls…’

Guneet Monga Kapoor couldn't have asked for a more perfect conclusion to 2024. Just last week, Anuja, a short film for which she is the executive producer, was shortlisted for the 2025 Oscars in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Directed by Adam J Graves, the film sheds light on the grim reality of child labor in New Delhi. In a recent interview, Monga shared that the fundraising was more than the film's budget, and she is working hard, making calls for funds to ensure the film advances to the next round.

In a recent conversation with Mid Day, Guneet Monga discussed the efforts of the executive producers and the team behind Anuja in raising funds and managing the publicity campaign. She revealed that the fundraising efforts were far greater than the film's actual budget. However, Monga acknowledged that the real challenge lies ahead.

With two Academy Awards to her name, she explained how they are focusing on ensuring the short film secures a nomination. Monga shared that she has been dedicating her time to making calls, reaching out to people, pushing Anuja, and securing additional funding.

She is also working on distribution plans and deciding which platform would be best for the film. Drawing from years of experience, she emphasized the team's commitment to advancing the project and hoped for a nomination, keeping their fingers crossed for the next stage in the journey.

Monga also shared that Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah had been incredibly fulfilling projects for them this year. She explained that with Kill, their goal was to create an intense action film, despite receiving comments questioning its appeal and viability.

However, they remained committed to producing it in its most authentic form. She further reflected that, similar to previous successes like The Lunchbox (2013), Masaan (2015), and The Elephant Whisperers (2022), the focus has always been on telling the best story possible.

Looking ahead with optimism, Monga revealed that their next project will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. She also mentioned that a major announcement is planned for January 2024. Monga emphasized that India is witnessing a return of individual producers, those who have withstood the test of time.

She believes it is now the moment for producers to take charge and trust in their vision. Monga expressed that the role of producers is often underestimated, but she feels this is the time for them to reclaim their prominence in the industry.

