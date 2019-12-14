Here are the 5 reasons why Ramya Krishnan’s Queen reminds us of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

Ramya Krishnan starrer Queen is a web series that began streaming on December 14, 2019. Here are five top similarities between Ramya’s role as Shakti Sheshadri and late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan's web series Queen stars Ramya Krishnan in the lead role as she takes on the character of Shakti Sheshadri. Ramya's character, Shakti’s resemblance to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa hasn't gone unnoticed. It has become the talk of the town. While the actress did go on to say that any resemblance of her character Shakti is a huge coincidence, one can’t help but notice the nuances picked up from the late Chief Minister's life.

Owing to that, we thought of listing down 5 similarities between the real and reel Queen, as the character portrayal seems to strongly reflect the life of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa.

The Classic Saree with border

One of the sarees that Ramya’s character Shakti dons in the web series is strikingly similar to one that was worn by Jayalalithaa. From the double border at the edge of the white saree to the cotton cloth used to make the saree, everything about the look of Shakti is eerily similar to the late CM’s look in real life. One can’t help but take notice at the careful attention to detail. As soon as one sees a glimpse of Ramya as Shakti, one is reminded of the late CM.

A recreated scene with Shakti aka Ramya standing by a body

Looking at the scene where Shakti aka Ramya is standing by the side of a dead body at first, one is immediately reminded of Jayalalithaa. Call it a huge coincidence, but the scene in the web series seems quite similar to the real-life incident where J Jayalalithaa was snapped while paying last respects to MGR’s dead body. In the recreated scene, Ramya looks straight into the camera, while Jayalalitha was simply looking away from the dead body. Even the dead body shown in the scene is dressed in a similar fashion as late MGR’s body.

The Iconic bindi

The late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa had a unique and iconic way of applying her ‘bindi’ on her forehead, and that is indeed nothing short of a symbol of hers that continues to be etched in our hearts. And as Ramya takes on the character of Shakti Sheshadri, she is seen sporting a similar bindi on her forehead. The big red bindi on the forehead, just like J Jayalalithaa, is seen on Shakti aka Ramya’s forehead and one is instantly reminded of the late CM.

Hand Gestures

J Jayalalithaa wasn’t just a well known politician because of her position. She was an impeccable orator and while giving her speeches, the late CM used many hand gestures which are still remembered by people. In the web series, as Ramya steps into the shoes of Shakti, we get to see her stand at the podium in a manner which was similar to the late CM and use similar hand gestures while addressing huge crowds. All we can say is, Shakti’s role played by Ramya will intrigue you due to the similarities with former J Jayalalithaa.

Relationship

J Jayalalithaa’s relationship with MG Ramachandran was an important part of her life. They delivered 28 hit films together and later, it is believed that it was MGR who introduced her to politics. In the web series too, we get to see Ramya’s character Shakti’s journey with Indrajith Sukumaran, the actor playing a character loosely based on MGR. From their interactions at a studio during the showbiz days to the scene where Shakti aka Ramya is standing beside his dead body, everything about their reel life relationship seems to be similar to J Jayalalithaa and MGR’s real-life relationship.

