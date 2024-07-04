Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Team India after T20 World Cup victory parade; says it 'fills my heart with pride'

Team India created history after winning the T20 World Cup trophy in the final match against South Africa on June 29. Rohit Sharma-led team returned to India on Thursday and celebrated their win with a victory parade to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan is feeling proud as Team India added another feather to its cap.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Team India's efforts

On July 4, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings after India's win at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Shah Rukh reacted to Team India lifting the World Cup trophy during its parade in the city.

King Khan called it an "amazing moment" and shared that his heart is filled with pride.

"Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India," SRK tweeted.

"...And now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues!" he added.

SRK also thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the entire staff who worked during the tournament. "Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!" the superstar's tweet reads.

Advertisement

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Bollywood celebrities reacted to India's big win

Bollywood celebs including global icon Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and others cheered for Team India after a historical win at the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

On June 1, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and acknowledged India's win. She wrote, "Team India, you’ve made us all proud!"

Shahid Kapoor posted a series of pictures of Team India on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Shahid called the win "magical" and stressed Indian cricketers' "raw emotions" at the cricket ground after the victory.

Rohit Sharma-led team won by 7 runs in the final match held between India and South Africa.

Shah Rukh Khan, we second your emotions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Akaay; sends flying kisses after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win