Kareena Kapoor Khan relishing a plate of her kids Taimur and Jeh's 'leftovers' is every mother ever; see PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been happily married to Saif Ali Khan. She is also a loving mother to two kids- Taimur and Jeh. Quite active on social media, Bebo is often seen giving real time updates about her personal and professional life to her fans and followers.

While the actress is currently holidaying in the UK, she dropped a recent post expressing the dilemma of every mother.

Kareena Kapoor enjoys Taimur and Jeh's leftover food

Today, on July 2, a while back, Kareena Kapoor hopped onto her Instagram stories and dropped an image as she was having the “leftovers” of her kids! In the picture, we can see a bowl comprising whipped ice-cream and the other one with chopped strawberries in it. The plate, on the other hand, had a half-eaten pancake with a spoon and fork placed besides it.

The actress sharing the post quipped, “I am the mother who eats her kids leftovers,” followed by a speak-no-evil, drawing attention and a red-heart emoji. It won’t be wrong to say that most of the mothers can relate to this gesture. Don’t you think so?

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan proudly tells Taimur about their family's rich cricket history

It was just a couple of days back, we caught our hands on one of the videos where we can see Bebo and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur learning to play cricket at Lord’s in London. Meanwhile, proud dad was explaining their little son about the counties and how his great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and his grandfather captained Sussex.

Take a look:

Kareena and Saif have been in London from past weeks and the actress has consistently been sharing stunning glimpses from her joyous times.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in the long-awaited Hansal Mehta’s directorial murder mystery The Buckingham Murders. After Veere Di Wedding and Crew, the film will mark her third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor.

The film is poised to release on September 13, 2024.

Additionally, she has Rohit Shetty’s highly-anticipated Singham Again scheduled for its release later this year. The multi-starrer installment in the beloved cop universe stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the key roles.

Earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day, the film has now been postponed for Diwali release.

