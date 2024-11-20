Koffee with Karan completes 20 years: 5 controversial statements made by celebs on Karan Johar’s chat show that shook the Internet

Karan Johar's iconic talk show Koffee with Karan has completed an impressive 20 years, and over the years, it has become one of Bollywood's most talked-about platforms. The show has not only entertained viewers but also brought to light some of the most fun, controversial, and shocking revelations from the industry's biggest stars.

Celebrities have spilled secrets, shared personal stories, and even sparked heated debates, making it a must-watch for fans and critics alike. From Ranbir Kapoor’s candid remarks about his relationships and desires to Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s open dig on plastic surgery, Koffee with Karan has never shied away from controversy.

We've seen stars like Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra make headlines with their bold statements, and today, we take a look back at some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the show that left fans and the media buzzing with excitement.

5 most shocking and controversial revelations made on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan

When Vidya Balan shared her fantasy of a married man

Vidya Balan once shared her fantasy about being involved with a married man who cheats on his wife with her. She even went as far as to say that she would want Shah Rukh Khan to play that role.

Her bold comment made waves, leaving many shocked. Vidya also added, "The second one always sticks," referring to her perspective on relationships. This was before she met her current husband, Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

When Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone took a dig on plastic surgery

Plastic surgery remains a controversial topic to this day. During their first appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone didn't hold back, criticizing those who undergo implants and plastic surgery.

Deepika quipped, “If there was a separate graveyard for actresses, we’d know who has done what,” while Sonam added, “because the plastic would stay back.” The actresses couldn't help but laugh at their own remarks.

When Deepika Padukone said Ranbir Kapoor should endorse condoms

Deepika Padukone's remarks about her former boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, have often sparked controversy. While appearing on Koffee with Karan alongside Sonam Kapoor, she was asked which product she thought Ranbir should endorse.

Without hesitation, she responded, “Condom brand.” Although she later explained it was meant as a joke, the comment still caused a stir, and Ranbir's parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, disapproved of her words.

When Ranveer Singh revealed he sleeps naked

Karan Johar once asked Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan to reveal three things that no one knows about him.

The Bollywood star surprised everyone by admitting that he doesn’t wear underwear after 10 pm. Anushka Sharma, who was with him on the show, was visibly shocked by his response.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan made fun of Priyanka Chopra's accent

In season three, when Kareena Kapoor appeared on Koffee with Karan with her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan, she joked about Priyanka Chopra's accent, asking KJo, “Where did PC get that accent from?”.

Later in the same season, Priyanka made a bold comeback when she appeared on the show. She responded to Kareena’s remark with a sassy reply: “I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) does.”

Koffee with Karan has undoubtedly been a platform for some of the most entertaining and controversial moments in Bollywood, where stars have opened up in ways that have left audiences talking for days.

Over the years, Karan Johar has skillfully navigated these candid conversations, giving fans an inside look at the personalities of their favorite celebrities.

