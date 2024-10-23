Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja acquire Mumbai’s renowned Rhythm House for whopping Rs 47.8 crore: Report

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have purchased the legendary music retail outlet, Rhythm House, situated in Mumbai. According to a Bloomberg report, the couple's Bhaane Group acquired the renowned store for an impressive Rs 47.8 Crore, significantly enhancing their real estate portfolio.

Spanning 3,600 square feet, Rhythm House was founded in the 1940s and is located in the Kala Ghoda district of Mumbai. The iconic music shop closed its doors in 2018 when Nirav Modi, the owner of Firestar Diamond International Pvt, defaulted on his bank loans.

A resolution professional appointed by the Indian bankruptcy court to oversee the sale informed Bloomberg that the stakeholder committee had approved the sale of Rhythm House for Rs 47.8 crore.

The news of this acquisition was also confirmed by a spokesperson for Bhaane, which is a division of Shahi Exports Pvt, owned by Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law, Harish Ahuja.

In the past, Rhythm House welcomed celebrated musicians such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ian Anderson from Jethro Tull, along with various Bollywood celebrities. Before its closure, the store was a favorite destination for music enthusiasts seeking vinyl records, cassettes, and later, CDs and DVDs.

The Economic Times reported that Nirav Modi acquired Rhythm House in 2017 from the Curmally family for Rs 32 crore, intending to transform it into a luxury jewelry store.

In recent weeks, it was revealed that Harish Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law, made a substantial investment in a property valued at RS 231.47 crore in Notting Hill, London.

According to Bloomberg, Sonam and Anand intend to convert part of this property into their private home following its redevelopment.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, married since 2018, celebrated the arrival of their son Vayu in August 2022. While they mainly reside in London, they also have a residence in Delhi.

In terms of her career, Kapoor was last featured in the 2023 film Blind, which was directed by Shome Makhija. She will next appear in a film based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle of Bittora, which is being produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company. Kapoor is expected to begin shooting for the same in 2025.

