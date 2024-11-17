Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh shuts his eyes after getting irritated with flashlights; actress proves she is a hands on mom by protecting him: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor is 'hands down' a fantastic mother to her kids, Jeh and Taimur. The diva with a busy work front balances motherhood as she looks after her kids' school activities, takes them to play, enjoys with them at parties, watches football games, and so on. Recently, she was spotted engaging in an act of protectiveness for her son, Jeh, as she shielded his eyes from the intense paparazzi flashes during an evening outing in Mumbai on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, October 16, 2024, when the mother-son duo got into their car outside their residence. Kareena Kapoor was stylishly dressed in a black printed outfit with minimal accessories and kept her tresses open. At the same time, her younger son was seated on her lap in the front seat when photographers began taking pictures.

Take a look:

The quick and constant flashes by the paps made the little one visibly discomforted, and the protective mother immediately covered his eyes with her hands. A similar incident occurred with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter when she stepped out with her parents and was greeted by flashes from paps. At that time, the Darlings actress covered her daughter's eyes with her palm to ensure her comfort.

This incident raises another issue under the ongoing debate about celebrity children's privacy and their exposure to media attention in Bollywood. A couple of months ago, at a Festival in her honor in September, the actress shared an important incident about her elder son Taimur's growing understanding of their public life. She revealed that Taimur had been asking her why the paps chased him and clicked his photos and whether it was him who was famous.

In response to her son's queries, Kapoor Khan maintained a grounding viewpoint and clearly explained to him that his parents were famous and not him. She said to him, 'You are nobody, you haven't done anything." Her candid response reflects how Bebo and Saif are conscious of maintaining normalcy in their children's lives despite their popularity.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again. This film marks the third installment in the popular Singham series and the fifth entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.