Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sharvari and other celebs proudly flaunt their inked fingers after casting vote
Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sharvari, and many others took to social media to proudly display their inked fingers after casting votes in the Maharashtra Elections.
The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are in full swing, witnessing an enthusiastic turnout from citizens across the state. Joining the voters in fulfilling their civic duty, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Sharvari, stepped out to cast their votes.
The stars proudly showcased their inked fingers as a symbol of participation in the democratic process. Sharing their voting moments on social media, they also encouraged fans and citizens to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of making their voices heard. Their active involvement adds a touch of glamour to this vital democratic exercise.
Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Sharvari took to Instagram Stories to share selfies from their cars, proudly displaying their inked fingers. Kiara and Ananya wore white kurti, while the Alpha actress opted for a purple kurti.
See the post here:
Genelia Deshmukh posted a proudly showing off her inked finger. Meanwhile, Diana Penty shared a car selfie, flaunting her inked finger, and we absolutely love it!
See the post here:
Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie showing off his inked finger, while actress Madhuri Dixit posted a selfie and asked, "Voted, have you?"
Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also shared a selfie, proudly displaying their inked fingers after casting their votes.
See the post here:
There has been a huge voter turnout from B-Town. Throughout the day, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and many others were spotted at the polling stations to cast their vote.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Salman Khan arrives to cast his vote with heavy security