Bobby Deol recalls elder brother Sunny Deol’s advice during career slump; says ‘I did put my family through…’

Bobby Deol’s journey in Bollywood has been filled with highs and lows. While he rose to prominence as one of the top actors in the 1990s, his career saw a steep decline during the 2000s. However, he made a remarkable comeback with the Netflix movie Class of ’83 and Animal, which earned him widespread praise and reestablished his reputation as a talented actor.

Recently, the actor opened up about his struggles and recalled 'putting his family through hardships and revealed that Sunny Deol advised him not to give up in life.' In a chat with SCREEN, Bobby Deol became emotional as he reflected on how his career challenges had affected both him and his family.

The Gupt actor, with tears in his eyes, shared the struggles his loved ones endured while witnessing his professional setbacks, expressing that it was painful for them to see him suffer without being able to help. He acknowledged the hardships he unintentionally put his family through, stating that their close bond made it even harder as they shared in his pain.

Bobby's elder brother, actor Sunny Deol, was seen comforting him during the emotional moment. Bobby emphasized the importance of resilience, remarking, "That’s the whole thing. Don’t give up in life."

Bobby Deol began his acting journey with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Barsaat in 1995 and quickly gained recognition with popular films such as Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Badal (2000), Bichhoo (2000), Ajnabee (2001), and Humraaz (2002). Despite his early success, the 2000s saw a string of box office failures, and even though Race 3 (2018) marked an attempt at a revival—receiving criticism but achieving commercial success—his career remained stagnant until his noteworthy performances in the Class of ’83 and Aashram.

The movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marked a major turning point for Bobby. His portrayal of Abrar, a mute antagonist, received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film became a massive box office hit, and Bobby’s performance was celebrated as one of his career bests.

Looking ahead, Bobby has an impressive slate of upcoming projects. He is set to appear in two Telugu films, Daaku Maharaaj and Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1. Additionally, he will feature in the highly anticipated Housefull 5, Alpha, and the Tamil movie Thalapathy 69.

