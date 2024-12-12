5 latest Bollywood thriller movies on Netflix that you might have missed

Many Hindi movies in the thriller genre have been released in recent times. These films have gripping and suspenseful stories that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Have a look at some of the latest Bollywood thriller movies on Netflix that you might have missed but should definitely be watched.

5 recent Bollywood thriller movies on Netflix to add to your watchlist:

1. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, Ridhima Pandit

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Vipul K Rawal

Year of release: 2024

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is one of the most recent Bollywood movies on Netflix. It revolves around a diamond heist and its further investigation. In the film, a police officer becomes obsessed with the main suspect in the case and is not ready to leave him in peace even after years. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is full of suspense, which will keep you hooked to your screens.

2. Jigra

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Vivek Gomber, Akashdeep Sabir

Director: Vasan Bala

Writer: Vasan Bala, Debashish Irengbam

Year of release: 2024

Jigra is a latest Bollywood thriller movie that arrived on Netflix after its theatrical release. It follows the story of Alia Bhatt’s Satya, whose innocent brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, is imprisoned in a foreign jail. The film showcases the lengths she goes to protect her brother and rescue him before time runs out.

3. CTRL

Running Time: 1 hour 39 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Writer: Avinash Sampath, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sumukhi Suresh

Year of release: 2024

CTRL is an engaging screenlife thriller that is available to watch on Netflix. It revolves around a popular influencer couple, Nella and Joe. When Joe cheats on Nella, she decides to take the help of an AI app to erase him from her digital life. However, the app soon takes control of her life and happiness.

4. The Buckingham Murders

Running Time: 1 hour 46 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Adwoa Akoto

Director: Hansal Mehta

Writer: Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, Kashyap Kapoor

The Buckingham Murders is another one of the recent Hindi movies on Netflix. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Detective Jas Bhamra, who investigates the case of a missing child. As she questions the suspects in the neighborhood, she is herself recovering from personal trauma. The film also marked Kareena’s production debut.

5. Ulajh

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi

Director: Sudhanshu Saria

Writer: Parveez Shaikh, Sudhanshu Saria,

Year of release: 2024

Ulajh is a gripping story, set in the world of international diplomacy, that can be watched on Netflix. The film is about Suhana Bhatia, who is made India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner. However, she gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy when she moves to London.

Are there any other recent Bollywood thriller movies on Netflix that you haven’t been able to catch?

