5 Bollywood movies on Netflix that are a must-watch for valuable life lessons

Hindi cinema can affect people’s lives in many ways. It can change mindsets and prove to be inspiring and motivational. In this piece, we look at some of the Bollywood movies that are a must-watch to learn some valuable life lessons.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix that teach important lessons:

1. Dear Zindagi

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

Director: Gauri Shinde

Writer: Gauri Shinde

Year of release: 2016

Dear Zindagi, one of the most thought-provoking Bollywood movies on Netflix, has many important lessons to teach. One major learning is that it’s okay to ask for help. The film focuses on mental health issues and showcases how the protagonist Kaira takes help from a psychologist named Dr. Jug.

2. Mary Kom

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa

Director: Omung Kumar

Writer: Saiwyn Quadras

Year of release: 2014

Mary Kom is a highly inspiring Hindi movie on Netflix. It is a biopic based on the life of boxer Mary Kom. The film shows her journey, including the challenges and achievements. This movie deserves to be on your watchlist as it teaches you to never give up in life. No matter how difficult the challenge, it can be overcome with willpower and hard work.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most popular movies on Netflix. It is about three friends who go on a bachelor trip to Spain, where they face their fears. One very important life lesson taught by ZNMD is to live in the moment. Katrina Kaif’s Laila teaches Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun to enjoy the present without worrying about the future.

4. Rang De Basanti

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Year of release: 2006

Rang De Basanti is one of the most inspiring Bollywood movies on Netflix. It follows the lives of a group of college students who change their mindset after a tragedy. The film teaches us to not sit back and just tolerate things the way they are but instead step up and take the responsibility to change them.

5. Lakshya

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2004

The message of the movie Lakshya, which is available to watch on Netflix, is pretty simple. You cannot move forward in life if you don’t know where you want to reach. The film revolves around Karan, who doesn’t have a goal in his life, but when he finds it, he does everything in his power to achieve it.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix that have taught you important lessons?

