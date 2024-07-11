Ananya Panday vs Madhuri Dixit Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the purple raw mango lehenga better?

In Bollywood fashion, fashion face-offs are not uncommon, often sparkling discussions and trends among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike. This time, the spotlight is on two leading ladies who have our attention with their fashion sense and distinct taste: the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit and young and beautiful Ananya Panday.

The two stars brought their flair as they wore similar purple lehenga from Raw Mango. Let’s delve into a fashion face-off that promises to reveal their contrasting styles in the same lehenga.

Ananya Panday in purple lehenga

Last night, July 11, Ananya Panday dazzled at the recent mehendi ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, showcasing her impeccable style in a regal purple lehenga by Raw Mango. The ensemble featured an intricately designed purple skirt adorned with golden motifs, paired with a blouse featuring a flattering V neckline highlighted with a golden border. Completing the look, Ananya draped a purple dupatta with white dots, adding grace to her lehenga.

Ananya Panday added sparkle to her royal outfit with a matching golden necklace and earrings. Adorning her fingers with delicate hathphools enhanced the traditional beauty of her dress.

She opted for a natural makeup look which had a shiny appearance. She showed off her well-hydrated skin, soft pink glossy lips with eyeliner as well as kohl only on the rims and outer corners. The feathered brows with nude shimmery eyeshadow emphasized her deep dark eyes.

Advertisement

At the same time, Ananya added an Indian touch to her ethnic look by completing it with a micro bindi. She finished her look with her hair tied in the middle part.

Madhuri Dixit’s purple lehenga

Madhuri Dixit chose the same purple lehenga as Ananya Panday but with her unique styling twist. She paired it with a purple blouse featuring half sleeves and a round neckline, contrasting with Ananya’s V-neck blouse. Madhuri draped her dupatta like a saree, bringing it from back to gracefully cascade down her shoulders at the front, adding an elegant touch to her ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit radiated royal elegance in an exquisite, deep green emerald necklace, paired with rings and bangles that matched her purple embellished lehenga. Her makeup evoked minimal glamor featuring dewy skin and soft blush.

She finished her look with subtle glistening eyes and barely there pink lips whose color was in between mute coral and peach. Her hair bore the style of a half updo. In addition, an understated bindi complemented this traditional outfit lending it gravitas and making her beauty seem ageless.

Advertisement

CONCLUSION

Madhuri Dixit and Ananya Panday are two prominent Bollywood divas who captured the fashion face-off in this bold face-off immortalized with a similar purple lehenga. How Madhuri draped the dupatta like a saree looked dazzling with an emerald necklace.

At the same time, Ananya gave the traditional look an update with a V-neck blouse and the hathphools which added to the elegance and youthfulness of the actress.

Both the stars gave their flair to the looks proving that fashion is not about what you wear, it is about how you wear it. No matter whether one celebrated the conventional or opted for a trendy look, both best ladies were gleaming.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ananya Panday’s purple and golden lehenga is serving just right kind of guest goals