Bollywood Newswrap, July 3: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony; SLB begins work on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru pre-wedding ritual

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the Ambani and Merchants reunited for a pre-wedding ritual called Mameru. At the event, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, Veer Pahariya, Orry, and others were seen present. In this ceremony, the bride receives gifts from her maternal uncles which consist of traditional clothes, jewelry, and other gifts including the traditional sarees and choodo (ivory bangle).

2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins work on Love & War

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali began work on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal's Love & War. A source informed us, “Love and War is among the most ambitious work for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the filmmaker is working on the pre-production of the film. Over the last few months, he has locked the music and also underwent several script-reading sessions with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. It’s a break from the period genre for SLB, and he is excited to venture and celebrate the intense romance with his unique flavor on the spectacle.” SLB is ready to start shooting for the film in the last quarter of 2024.

3. Sidharth Malhotra reacts after fan claims being told Kiara Advani would kill actor's family

Sidharth Malhotra wrote a long note as he reacted to a fan revealing she was duped of Rs. 50 lakhs by an actor's fan page. A part of his note read, "I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities."

4. Sikandar star Salman Khan flaunts beard look

Salman Khan shared a new picture of himself and flaunted his new beard look that he developed for the film Sikandar. His picture received a lot of lovely comments from his fans.

5. Fawad Khan to return to Hindi films after 8 years

According to Filmfare, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be returning to Bollywood after a long gap of 8 years. As per the portal, he is starring in a Hindi film alongside actress Vaani Kapoor, which is scheduled to go on floors soon.

