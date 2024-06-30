Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora is a true fashion icon. Her impeccable sense of style consistently turns heads and inspires fans. Recently, Malaika stepped out in a breathtaking all-white ensemble that stole the show.

Well, If you aren’t getting inspired by the fabulously fashionable ensembles worn by Malaika Arora, then what are you even doing?

So, why don’t we delve into the details of Malaika Arora’s shimmery and stunning ensemble to explore how we can recreate the Happy New Year actress’ beyond-mesmerizing look for our upcoming cocktail party?

Malaika Arora’s statement-worthy ensemble:

The Pataakha actress always looks like the belle of the ball in enchanting gowns that always make our hearts skip a beat in the most alluring and swoon-worthy ensembles. She recently embodied this perfectly in a floor-sweeping, sparkly white gown that channeled modern-day Cinderella vibes.

The Dabangg actress’ charming floor-length white gown exuded modern allure. Her ensemble was show-stopping and is the perfect pick for cocktail parties during the upcoming wedding season. The off-the-shoulder style and plunging neckline of the gown added to its supreme allure.

The piece also had an elegant train that gracefully trailed behind the actress as she walked ahead with confidence. Further, the Housefull actress’ enchanting gown, which had a figure-flattering silhouette was beautifully wrapped around Arora’s slender frame. The shimmery and glittery ensemble accentuated her enviable curves to sheer perfection.

Advertisement

The elegant gown also complemented the actress’ complexion beautifully. This gasp-worthy choice allowed her to flaunt her shoulders and arms—what a wise decision. She completed her jaw-dropping, shiny look with matching pumps, creating a harmonious appeal. The entire outfit was an alluring work of modern art.

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam picks:

For her accessories, Malla opted for a sparkly necklace with shimmery earrings, a matching layered bracelet, and statement cocktail rings on the finger. This ended up giving her outfit a spectacular appeal along with an additional touch of bling. We adored her incomparably sassy accessory choices.

o ensure the princess-core look remained flawless, Malaika opted for minimalistic makeup with a radiant base. She added shimmery eyeshadow and volumizing mascara on her lashes, along with a shimmery highlighter and blush on her cheeks to complete the look. However, her nude lipstick had us gasping

Lastly, Arora left her dark tresses open and styled her luscious locks into a naturally wavy and combed-back look. This easily manageable yet elegant hairstyle allowed her gorgeous face to be visible while, of course, adding to the regal vibes of the whole ensemble.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s enchanting look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon pairs sleeveless printed top with matching khaki green shorts and a high-end Chanel tote bag