Manoj Bajpayee dedicates his Best Actor award to Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan for THIS reason

Kartik Aaryan has been proving his worth and versatility with each passing film. The actor has grown and how since his debut film and we all can see that. Well, fans are super pumped to see him in his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Kartik is a perfect example of an outsider making it big in the industry and that was highlighted by Manoj Bajpayee at an award function recently, where he dedicated his award to his favorite boy.

Manoj Bajpayee feels Kartik Aaryan is a true representation of all the outsiders in the industry

Manoj Bajpayee received an award for his acting, and he specially called Kartik Aaryan on the stage. Dedicating his award to the Chandu Champion star Manoj quipped that Kartik is a true representative of all the people coming from outside with stars in their eyes and who make it with sheer resilience, intelligence, and complete dedication.

He further added that before thanking his director, he would like to thank Kartik and all the other actors like him who gathered so much courage and came to this big bad world and kept knocking at the door hard, harder, and harder till the time the door opened. Manoj concluded by saying, “So this is also for you, Kartik.”

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan gearing up for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan has put in a lot of effort for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, where he will portray the character of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 14. Just the other day, Kartik Aaryan shared a wonderful video on his Instagram, capturing the joyful ambiance as the Chandu Champion team completed filming. In the video, director Kabir Khan surprises the actor with a delicious rasmalai and a heartfelt hug.

Kartik underwent an impressive transformation to embody his character in Chandu Champion and dedicated significant effort to prepare for the titular role. The film is generating high anticipation due to the collaboration between him and director Kabir Khan. The talented actor is also set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and soon will commence shooting for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' epic war saga, directed by Sandeep Modi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Chandu Champion wrap with Kabir Khan; Paps term the film as a ‘blockbuster’