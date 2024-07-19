Ananya Panday in rib knit Jacquemus dress worth Rs 70,660 proves that black is timeless, versatile and always in style

Black dresses have always been a wardrobe staple for fashion enthusiasts, and it’s easy to say why. Their versatility makes them perfect for every occasion, whether elegant and minimal, or adorned with glitter and rhinestones to create a stunning impression.

From black midi or mini dresses to maxi dresses, this classic hue never fails to make a statement. Bollywood’s fashion icon, Ananya Panday, personifies this grace with her vast assortment of black dresses.

Last night, July 19th, she showcased one of her finest black dresses at the screening of the film Bad Newz, proving once again that black never goes out of style. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya Panday’s black outfit for Bad Newz screening

Ananya Panday stepped out in a stunning black dress from Jacquemus. Her black dress was a knitted midi that fit her body perfectly. The bodycon style hugged her curves, making her look both chic and elegant. The rib knit fabric added a bit of texture to the dress, making it even more interesting to look at.

The dress had spaghetti straps to make sure it fit her well. One of the standout features was the gold metal charm logo at the neckline, which added a touch of glamor. The keyhole neckline also made the dress look stylish and unique. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs. 70,660.

A dress like Ananya is perfect for movie nights as it will make a statement without being overly flashy. It is also a perfect pick for date nights. Whether it’s a formal dinner or casual outing with friends, a black dress like this will always fit the bill.

Ananya Panday’s accessories & glam

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress kept the rest of her look simple to let the dress shine. She wore minimal jewelry, a pair of heart-shaped earrings and black strappy heels from Gucci by Tom Ford that added height to her already tall frame.

The actress’ make-up was flawless. She had a fresh, dewy look with soft, contoured cheeks and a hint of blush. Her eyes were highlighted with kohl and mascara. She kept her lips in a soft nude glossy shade, letting her natural beauty stand out. Her hair was styled in the middle part with loose curls at the ends.

Ananya Panday’s black dress that she wore for the screening of Bad Newz proves that a simple black dress could never go out of style. Her Jacquemus outfit showed that there is so much one can do with the look by just working on the details, and a simple black dress can make a big impact.

