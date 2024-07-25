Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, faced significant flops but made an impressive comeback after a long hiatus

As they say, it is always one’s talent and fate that takes you places, especially in the world of glitz and glamour. Well, today we’re talking about the son of a celebrated star who reined in Bollywood with his charismatic presence. Despite getting a great start in Bollywood, he couldn’t have a steady career and yet, he recently made a powerful comeback.

About Fardeen Khan

We’re talking about none other than Fardeen Khan, the son of legendary actor Feroz Khan. He stepped into Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan which was written, directed, and produced by his father. However, the film bombed at the box office.

About Fardeen Khan's filmography

His debut was followed by movies like Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Hum Ho Gaye Aapke, Om Jai Jagadish, Fiza, and Khushi, among others. Nevertheless, none of these films couldn’t steadfast his career and he struggled to experience box-office success up until Anees Bazmee’s No Entry happened in 2005.

This movie injected a fresh ray of hope into Khan’s sinking career, and he was then seen in the celebrated Heyy Babyy in 2007, followed by Life Partner and All the Best: Fun Begins, both released in 2009. He was then seen in Dulha Mil Gaya alongside Sushmita Sen in 2010, but the film flopped, leaving the actor heartbroken.

Fardeen Khan's comeback

The actor then took a long hiatus from the acting world. It was after nearly 14 years he made an impressive comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar where he received immense love for the role of Wali Mohammed.

Going further, he will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s comedy film Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Fardeen Khan on social media trolling after he made his comeback

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in June, talking about his comeback, Fardeen revealed that he remained 'thick-skinned' amid the online trolling the actor received after photos of his weight gain went viral. Recalling his 'challenging time', Fardeen said, "It was a revelation of sorts. It was like, ‘Wow, it can go to this extent’. Of course, it was tough."

Talking about his learning from showbiz, the Heeramandi actor further said, "But, you know, this business teaches you to have thick skin. You have to sometimes take a few knocks on the chin. Then again, you got to question how much importance you give everyone's opinion to feel validated yourself."

That’s quite a positive outlook, and we really can’t wait to watch this talented actor spreading his charm back on a 70-mm screen.

