When 18-year old Sushmita Sen was asked by parents to not use ‘s*x’ during interviews: ‘I purposely brought up the word’

Sushmita Sen is a cynosure to reckon with. Establishing herself as a global name after winning the coveted Miss Universe for the first time for India, she has been an inspiration to many. The actress has been a part of several acclaimed films. In her personal life, the actress broke the mold and adopted two young girls, Renee and Alisah.

Despite the fact, the actress didn’t have it any easier. She rather had to face her own fair share of challenges. In a recent conversation, the actress talked about the same.

Sushmita Sen recalls her parents questioned her use of the word "s*x" in interviews

While speaking to Rhea Chakraborty on her YouTube channel, Sushmita Sen recalled the hardships she had to go through in staying true to her inner self. The actress discussed how she was judged for being outspoken in the ‘90s during a less accepting society. She went on to disclose how her parents advised her to be cautious and even questioned her use of the word "s*x."

“The society was not as open as today. It was like ‘haw.’ Everything was ‘haww’ to the extent that my Maa and Baba had to sit me down and say, ‘There is a lot riding on your shoulders and curb a little bit of what you’re saying. Why use the word ‘s*x’ in an interview at 18? Shobhaa De’s writing badly about you.’"

The actress mentioned De’s name coming up specifically as she was a Bengali, and they are considered to be "intellectual". Thus, the actress revealed that the intellectual articles were bothering her parents and not the gossip ones.

Sushmita Sen reveals she then used the word "s*x" intentionally in the interviews

Further, Sen admitted to using the word ‘s*x’ intentionally to highlight that she was breaking societal norms.

“I purposely brought up the word because everything that I wanted to be was not ‘Miss Universe’, or ‘the most beautiful person.’ I wanted to be a liberated human being, someone who is truly free. In that attempt, I became India’s first Miss Universe. It was that freedom that let me do it. Now that I won it, everyone was trying to curb that freedom because so much of the onus lies on you for so many things,” she added.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Disney + Hotstar.

