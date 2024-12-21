Nana Patekar compares Akshay Kumar’s THIS acting trick to Marlon Brando and calls him ‘great’ actor: ‘It's something I can’t do’

Nana Patekar, celebrated for his intense and versatile acting, starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2007 hit Welcome, which remains a beloved cult classic. In a recent interview, he spoke about Akshay’s unique method of acting, where he reads his lines from a board. Drawing a comparison to Hollywood legend Marlon Brando’s similar approach, Nana admitted that it’s a technique he personally couldn’t master. He also praised Akshay’s skill, calling him a ‘great actor’ for his ability to pull off such a method.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar spoke about the different acting styles, highlighting how he doesn’t rely on the screen, while Akshay Kumar prefers a board to read from. He acknowledged that reading and emoting simultaneously is a challenge, something he finds difficult, but praised Akshay as a great actor for mastering it. He said, “It is something I can’t do, and he is a great actor.”

The Vanvaas actor explained his point by referring to a famous moment from Last Tango in Paris, where Marlon Brando, unable to recall his lines, wrote them on his co-star’s back and read them during an intimate scene.

Despite this, the scene is hailed as one of the best in cinema history, with viewers admiring Brando’s chemistry and intensity. Nana highlighted that acting is a matter of individual style and choice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the third installment of Welcome, which will feature a star-studded ensemble including Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

Advertisement

He is also set to appear in Housefull 5, the latest in the popular comedy series alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more, with the film releasing on June 6, 2025.

Furthermore, he will lead Sky Force, a film about India’s first airstrike, which is based on true events. The movie, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, is slated for release on January 24, 2025.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nana Patekar reveals why he didn't want to do Akshay Kumar-led Welcome's iconic 'aloo le lo, kanda le lo' scene