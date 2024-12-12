Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nana Patekar reveals why he didn't want to do Akshay Kumar-led Welcome's iconic 'aloo le lo, kanda le lo' scene

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, known for his intense and versatile acting, will make a special appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The episode will be a delightful treat for fans as the veteran actor will share heartfelt anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and his bond with the host. During the episode, the veteran actor will also talk about his iconic dialogue from the Hindi movie, Welcome.

While Nana Patekar is celebrated for his serious roles, his comic timing in films like Welcome showcased a different side of him. During the episode, an audience member will bring up one of his most memorable dialogues from Welcome, “Aloo lelo, kaanda lelo...” This line has gained cult status over the years, inspiring countless memes and videos on the internet.

When asked if he knew the dialogue would become so iconic, Nana shares a humorous behind-the-scenes story. He reveals that he initially had serious reservations about delivering the line. “I was ready to go after Anees (Bazmee, the director)! I thought, ‘What nonsense is this? Just because I signed the film, does that mean I have to do anything you say?’” he recalls.

However, the director convinced him to give it a try. “Anees showed me how to say it—‘Aloo lelo... kaanda lelo…’—and insisted, ‘Sir, just do it, it’ll look good on you.’ I felt awkward, so I asked him to demonstrate first. He did, and I followed. And guess what? It worked! The credit for that moment goes entirely to Anees,” Nana says with a smile.

Fans of Nana Patekar can tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television to catch the full episode. It’s bound to be a memorable evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and inspiring stories from two legends of Indian cinema.

