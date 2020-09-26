NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case: Report

According to NDTV, NCB has now seized mobiles phones of actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case.

As per a news report by NDTV, the NCB has now seized mobiles phones of actresses , Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case. As per the news report by NDTV, the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will now undergo forensic examination. The news reports further go on to add that the NCB is looking to understand and unearth the supply of the narcotics substance and not just the individual user of the drugs.

Furthermore, the NCB questioned actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drugs angle that the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The case is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The latest news updates state that Deepika Padukone denied consuming drugs while being grilled by the NCB today. The actress as per news reports has admitted to having the drug chat. Further, the news reports about Sara Ali Khan has also refuted allegations of consuming drugs.

The NCB also questioned actress in the drugs case today. The latest news reports on Sara Ali Khan state that she admitted to visiting the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse and also that she went on the Thailand trip alongside the late actor. The actress also reportedly gave information about the parties at the late actor's farmhouse.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexus)

Credits :NDTV

Share your comment ×