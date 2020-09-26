  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case: Report

According to NDTV, NCB has now seized mobiles phones of actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 11:08 pm
NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet SinghNCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case: Report
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by NDTV, the NCB has now seized mobiles phones of actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case. As per the news report by NDTV, the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will now undergo forensic examination. The news reports further go on to add that the NCB is looking to understand and unearth the supply of the narcotics substance and not just the individual user of the drugs.

Furthermore, the NCB questioned actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drugs angle that the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The case is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The latest news updates state that Deepika Padukone denied consuming drugs while being grilled by the NCB today. The actress as per news reports has admitted to having the drug chat. Further, the news reports about Sara Ali Khan has also refuted allegations of consuming drugs.

The NCB also questioned actress Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs case today. The latest news reports on Sara Ali Khan state that she admitted to visiting the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse and also that she went on the Thailand trip alongside the late actor. The actress also reportedly gave information about the parties at the late actor's farmhouse. 

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for probe in drug nexus)

Credits :NDTV

Latest Videos
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Anonymous 18 minutes ago

This is fake news. NCB has no authority to take anyone’s phone without a warrant and do you think DP would walk into a meeting with any evidence that can be used against her.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement