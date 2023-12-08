Not just Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal but THESE 5 films-web series are also shot at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
After it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot inside Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace, let's take a look at the list of films and series that were filmed at the same location.
Released on December 1, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal created immense hype among the audience. Remarkably, an intriguing fact about the filming of the movie was revealed earlier, according to which the massive house of Ranbir’s character in the gripping thriller was actually actor Saif Ali Khan’s renowned Pataudi Palace.
While the fact has left several amazed, did you know that the palace has acted as a shooting set for several Bollywood films in the past? Yes, you read that right!
Let's take a closer look at some of the other films that showcased the grand elegance of Pataudi Palace, but where you may have not even realized the royal residence made a cameo appearance on the silver screen.
List of Hindi films and series that were shot inside Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
1. Tandav
Reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav was shot inside the actor’s ancestral property. Remarkably, the show was released in 2021 and the political thriller featured Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni alongside Khan himself.
2. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
The movie had a theatrical release back in 2011 and it garnered immense recognition. The plot of the Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer delved into a love triangle that existed between two brothers - Luv and Kush, and their ladylove Dimple. The storyline of the movie explores several emotions including love and will take you on the characters’ roller-coaster romantic journey.
While the film had undoubtedly impressed the audience, talking about the shooting location, did you know that certain scenes of the movie were shot at Saif’s grand Pataudi Palace? It seems like the grand palace has caught the eyeballs of several filmmakers as they find the location to be immensely captivating for their movies.
3. Veer Zaara
The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer had totally swept over the hearts of the viewers through its overwhelming romantic tale. Remarkably, the storyline of the movie revolves around the chaotic journey of Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, and his ladylove Zaara, who is a Pakistani woman. Chaos ensues and the plot further depicts the events that further unfold in their lives. Popping an intriguing fact, just like the above-listed movies, Veer Zaara was also shot inside the Pataudi Palace.
An old report by GQ India revealed that along with its song Main Yahaan Hoon, several crucial scenes of the movie were shot inside the grand location.
4. Mangal Pandey
Released in the year 2005, the Aamir Khan starrer was immensely appreciated by several Bollywood lovers. The film is said to be a historical biographical drama project which was based on the life of soldier Mangal Pandey.
After it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was shot inside the Ta Ra Rum Pum star’s residence, several reports began circulating on the internet soon after, revealing how certain scenes of the much loved movie Mangal Pandey were also filmed inside the palace. Intriguing, isn’t it?
5. Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti is an Indian drama movie which boasts of a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, among others. The plot of the movie was extremely enticing, and remarkably, despite several years of its release, cinema lovers still find it to be a binge-worthy watch.
Interestingly, just like the rest, if reports on the internet are to be believed, the filmmakers of this movie also chose the famous Pataudi Palace to be the shoot location of this movie.
