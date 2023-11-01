Top 10 best Bollywood Hindi comedy movies that will instantly cheer up your gloomy mood: Hera Pheri to Dhamaal

Over the years, the Bollywood industry has come up with some unmissable comedy movies that have left the theaters echoing with laughter. As the year is almost coming to a wrap, here we present to you a list of Hindi comedy films that will undoubtedly lighten up your mood and will leave you in splits. From the iconic Hera Pheri to Akshay Kumar’s Welcome, the list has it all. Have a look at it below!

Top 10 Bollywood comedy films that will leave you in splits

1. Housefull

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani

Director: Sajid Khan

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Anvita Dutt

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The movie is centered around the character of Aarush (Played by Akshay Kumar), who is considered an unlucky person and the events that unwrap turning his life into a comical chaos after his wife escapes and leaves him on their honeymoon night. The hysterical events that ensue will surely leave you in splits.

2. 3 Idiots

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Stars: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Genre: Comedy, drama

Writer: Abhijat Joshi

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The coming-of-age comedy-drama movie explores the tussle of three engineering students, Raju, Farhan and Rancho, when they are crushed by societal and parental pressures. Though the film takes a serious turn in the middle, the movie’s comic sequences are what make it stand out.

3. De Dana Dan

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Priyadarshan, Jay Master

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The 2009’s comedy movie will take you on the roller-coaster journey of two friends - Ram and Nitin, who receive an ultimatum from their girlfriends to either become rich or to leave them. The events that further unfold will make you laugh out loud.

4. Welcome

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

Director: Anees Bazmee

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Anees Bazmee

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

The film depicts the journey of Rajiv (Played by Akshay Kumar) and his desire to get married to Sanjana (Played by Katrina Kaif). However, it is not an easy love story as Rajiv faces a heap of hurdles when he learns about the Don brothers of Sanjana. The film is an absolute entertainer and is boxed with comedy sequences.

5. Dhamaal

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi

Director: Indra Kumar

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Dhamaal unearths the journey of four conmen who learn about a hidden treasure and their desire to claim it. The movie envelops comic twists after a determined police inspector begins pursuing them who has a separate set of intentions.

6. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen

Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Neeraj Vora

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar/Amazon Prime

Four men break into a blind couple’s house and one of them pretends to be their grandson who has just returned from America. A set of comic events unfold when all four of them end up falling in love with the same woman, while the blind couple conceal their own startling secrets.

7. Chup Chup Ke

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Romantic-comedy

Writer: Neeraj Vora

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The film delves on two bumbling fishermen who mistake a broke, small-time hustler for a millionaire, and hatch a scheme to use him to help them clear all their debts.

8. Munna Bhai MBBS

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Genre: Comedy drama

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Munna Bhai MBBS comprises the events that follow when Munna, a goon, sets out to fulfill his father’s desire to see him become a doctor. Taking the help of his friend Circuit, the movie showcases how he enrolls himself in a medical college and further events that ensue.

9. Hungama

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Stars: Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Neeraj Vora

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar/Amazon Prime

The plot of this movie revolves around a bunch of misfit individuals who have misconception about the backgrounds of one another and how they get entangled in a series of chaotic and hilarious outcomes.

10. Hera Pheri

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Director: Priyadarshan

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Neeraj Vora

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

A call from a kidnapper changes the lives of three unemployed men and the film delves on the way their lives alter after that. However, things take a turn and comedy unfolds.

