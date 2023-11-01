Top 10 best Bollywood Hindi comedy movies that will instantly cheer up your gloomy mood: Hera Pheri to Dhamaal
If you are somebody who is on a hunt for a light-hearted comedy film to watch, here’s a list of the best Hindi entertainers. From Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to Akshay Kumar’s Welcome, it has it all!
Over the years, the Bollywood industry has come up with some unmissable comedy movies that have left the theaters echoing with laughter. As the year is almost coming to a wrap, here we present to you a list of Hindi comedy films that will undoubtedly lighten up your mood and will leave you in splits. From the iconic Hera Pheri to Akshay Kumar’s Welcome, the list has it all. Have a look at it below!
Top 10 Bollywood comedy films that will leave you in splits
1. Housefull
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani
Director: Sajid Khan
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Anvita Dutt
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The movie is centered around the character of Aarush (Played by Akshay Kumar), who is considered an unlucky person and the events that unwrap turning his life into a comical chaos after his wife escapes and leaves him on their honeymoon night. The hysterical events that ensue will surely leave you in splits.
2. 3 Idiots
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Stars: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Genre: Comedy, drama
Writer: Abhijat Joshi
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The coming-of-age comedy-drama movie explores the tussle of three engineering students, Raju, Farhan and Rancho, when they are crushed by societal and parental pressures. Though the film takes a serious turn in the middle, the movie’s comic sequences are what make it stand out.
3. De Dana Dan
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy
Director: Priyadarshan
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Priyadarshan, Jay Master
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The 2009’s comedy movie will take you on the roller-coaster journey of two friends - Ram and Nitin, who receive an ultimatum from their girlfriends to either become rich or to leave them. The events that further unfold will make you laugh out loud.
4. Welcome
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal
Director: Anees Bazmee
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Anees Bazmee
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
The film depicts the journey of Rajiv (Played by Akshay Kumar) and his desire to get married to Sanjana (Played by Katrina Kaif). However, it is not an easy love story as Rajiv faces a heap of hurdles when he learns about the Don brothers of Sanjana. The film is an absolute entertainer and is boxed with comedy sequences.
5. Dhamaal
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi
Director: Indra Kumar
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Dhamaal unearths the journey of four conmen who learn about a hidden treasure and their desire to claim it. The movie envelops comic twists after a determined police inspector begins pursuing them who has a separate set of intentions.
6. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Stars: Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen
Director: Rohit Shetty
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Neeraj Vora
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar/Amazon Prime
Four men break into a blind couple’s house and one of them pretends to be their grandson who has just returned from America. A set of comic events unfold when all four of them end up falling in love with the same woman, while the blind couple conceal their own startling secrets.
7. Chup Chup Ke
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal
Director: Priyadarshan
Genre: Romantic-comedy
Writer: Neeraj Vora
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
The film delves on two bumbling fishermen who mistake a broke, small-time hustler for a millionaire, and hatch a scheme to use him to help them clear all their debts.
8. Munna Bhai MBBS
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Genre: Comedy drama
Writer: Rajkumar Hirani
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Munna Bhai MBBS comprises the events that follow when Munna, a goon, sets out to fulfill his father’s desire to see him become a doctor. Taking the help of his friend Circuit, the movie showcases how he enrolls himself in a medical college and further events that ensue.
9. Hungama
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Stars: Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani
Director: Priyadarshan
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Neeraj Vora
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar/Amazon Prime
The plot of this movie revolves around a bunch of misfit individuals who have misconception about the backgrounds of one another and how they get entangled in a series of chaotic and hilarious outcomes.
10. Hera Pheri
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Stars: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal
Director: Priyadarshan
Genre: Comedy
Writer: Neeraj Vora
Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
A call from a kidnapper changes the lives of three unemployed men and the film delves on the way their lives alter after that. However, things take a turn and comedy unfolds.
