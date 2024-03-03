PIC: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look resplendent at Anant-Radhika's party; can you spot parents-to-be Varun-Natasha?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up to tie the knot in July. Ahead of their wedding, their three-day pre-wedding festivities stole the whole spotlight. The Bollywood industry gathered together at the event and several pictures and videos filled social media. A while ago, Sidharth Malhotra dropped a picture with his wife and actress Kiara Advani from the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose together at Anant-Merchant's pre-wedding event

On March 3, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with his wife Kiara Advani from the second-day celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

In the picture, the couple looked resplendent in traditional attire. The actress stunned in a silver-colored lehenga while the actor donned a red kurta pajama.

Apart from their picture, their post also gave a glimpse of the soon-to-be parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in the background.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, "#FromLastNight (red heart)"

Have a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Apart from this, the actress is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.

She is also set to be seen in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, "I think it's a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into."

She further added, "And that's what's exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that. I'm very excited; I've never done an action movie so. Now's my time to get some action in."

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, portraying a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. His upcoming projects include Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

